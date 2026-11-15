A pound of ground chicken gets the sloppy joe treatment with a Louisiana accent, and the whole dinner happens in one skillet in under thirty minutes. Finely diced onion and bell pepper soften in olive oil for three to four minutes, garlic follows for one fragrant minute, and then the chicken goes in with a full tablespoon of Cajun seasoning, breaking apart with a spatula as it cooks through in five to seven minutes. Chicken broth and heavy cream stir in next and simmer two to three minutes until the sauce turns silky, and then shredded cheddar and mozzarella melt straight into the pan, binding everything into a creamy, spoonable filling with gentle, smoky heat. The vegetables are diced finely on purpose, so they cook quickly and melt into the sloppy texture instead of sitting in chunks.

Photo by Jason Griffith

The filling piles generously onto four toasted burger buns, and the toasting is not optional: it keeps the bottom bun from going soggy under all that sauce. Fries or chips are the classic side, a cool, crunchy coleslaw cuts the spice, and corn on the cob leans right into the Southern mood. Ground turkey or ground beef can stand in for the chicken, a pinch of cayenne turns the heat up for anyone who wants it, and Monterey Jack melts in smoothly when cheddar is not around. Leftover filling keeps three to four days in the refrigerator and reheats well on the stovetop; spoon it over freshly toasted buns, because assembled sandwiches do not store well at all. Taste the Cajun blend first, though; brands vary in salt and heat.

↓↓↓ PILE THE CHEESY CAJUN CHICKEN HIGH ON A TOASTED BUN ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CAJUN CHICKEN SLOPPY JOES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈