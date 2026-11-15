Fresh blueberries, lemon zest, cream cheese filling, and a buttery crumb topping turn this coffee cake into something much closer to a full dessert. The cake remains tender beneath the berries, while lemon brightens every layer and keeps the sweetness lively. Cream cheese creates a smooth, tangy ribbon through the center, giving each slice a cheesecake-like surprise. Above everything, the crumb topping bakes into golden clusters before a light glaze adds the final finish. Every bite offers soft cake, juicy fruit, creamy filling, citrus, and buttery crumbs rather than one predictable texture.

Photo by Chef Maniac

Serve it for brunch, showers, holidays, afternoon coffee, or dessert after a light meal. Allow the cake to cool enough for the cream cheese layer to settle before slicing. Extra blueberries and lemon zest can dress up the serving plate without requiring complicated decoration. The cake stores well in the refrigerator and can be brought closer to room temperature before eating. Blueberry and lemon already make a dependable pairing, but adding cheesecake filling and crumb topping turns a familiar coffee cake into the item everyone asks about before brunch even begins.

↓↓↓ THE BLUEBERRIES ARE ON TOP—THE CHEESECAKE LAYER IS HIDING INSIDE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE LEMON BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE COFFEE CAKE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



