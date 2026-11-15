Tender steak cubes and golden potatoes share one skillet, but garlic butter is the ingredient that makes the entire dinner taste connected. The potatoes cook until their edges become crisp while their centers stay soft. Steak bites sear quickly, developing browned surfaces without requiring a full steak dinner’s timing and presentation. Garlic, butter, and herbs coat both, spreading savory flavor into every corner of the pan. Each forkful can include juicy beef, crispy potato, and enough buttery sauce to make vegetables or bread nearby seem like obvious additions.

Photo by Chef Maniac

Serve the skillet with green beans, asparagus, salad, or roasted broccoli. Cooking the potatoes first gives them time to become tender before the quick-cooking steak enters the pan. Avoid crowding the beef so it sears rather than steams, then toss everything through the garlic butter near the end. Leftovers can become breakfast hash, wraps, or grain bowls the following day. This meal works for weeknights, date night, or anyone who wants steak and potatoes without managing two large pans. Cutting the steak into bites simply gives the garlic butter more surface area to reach.

↓↓↓ THE GARLIC BUTTER IS COATING EVERY STEAK BITE AND CRISPY POTATO ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE GARLIC BUTTER STEAK BITES AND POTATOES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



