Potatoes, chicken, cheddar, bacon, sour cream, and green onions gather in one casserole that carries every flavor expected from a fully loaded baked potato. The potatoes provide the hearty foundation while chicken makes the dish substantial enough for dinner. Cheddar melts through the layers, bacon contributes smoky crunch, and sour cream keeps the center rich and creamy. Green onions add color and enough freshness to balance the heavier ingredients. Every scoop contains protein, potatoes, cheese, and toppings, eliminating the need to assemble individual baked potatoes for everyone at the table.

Photo by Chef Maniac

Serve the casserole with salad, green beans, broccoli, or roasted vegetables. Additional sour cream, hot sauce, ranch, or chopped green onions can be offered at the table. The recipe is useful for potlucks and family dinners because it travels well and portions easily. Leftovers reheat into a filling lunch, and individual servings can be prepared ahead for busy days. This is not a subtle casserole, and nobody approaching a pan filled with bacon, cheddar, chicken, and potatoes expects it to be. It delivers exactly the kind of comfort its name promises.

↓↓↓ THE BACON AND CHEDDAR ARE HIDING THROUGH EVERY LAYER OF POTATOES ↓↓↓

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