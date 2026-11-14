Traditional beef Wellington makes a dramatic centerpiece, but these miniature versions place the same luxurious layers into individual puff-pastry packages. Tender beef tenderloin is paired with savory mushroom duxelles and prosciutto before being wrapped in buttery pastry. As the Wellingtons bake, the exterior rises into crisp golden layers while the beef remains protected inside. Mushrooms bring earthy depth, prosciutto adds saltiness, and the pastry provides the elegant finish associated with the classic dish. Each piece looks like a small gift on the platter, making the appetizer feel special before anyone discovers what is inside. They deliver the experience of sliced Wellington without requiring guests to balance a full entrée during a party.

Photo by Chef Maniac

Serve the mini Wellingtons warm with mustard sauce, horseradish cream, red-wine sauce, or nothing more than a little flaky salt. Preparing the mushroom mixture ahead can make final assembly easier, while properly chilling the wrapped pieces helps the pastry keep its shape. They are ideal for holiday parties, weddings, New Year’s Eve, or any gathering that deserves something more memorable than another tray of cheese cubes. Because the portions are small, guests can enjoy the rich combination without committing to an entire steak dinner. Puff pastry, prosciutto, mushrooms, and tenderloin were already a powerful team; shrinking them only makes reaching for another easier.

↓↓↓ BREAK THE PUFF PASTRY OPEN AND FIND THE BEEF TENDERLOIN ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE MINI BEEF WELLINGTON RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



