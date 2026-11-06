Brussels Sprouts Have a Bad Reputation, but This Lemon Garlic Cod Bowl Might Finally Settle the Argu

Photo by chef

Somewhere out there, somebody is still holding a grudge against Brussels sprouts because of the mushy, boiled ones they were served as a kid. And now here comes this lemon garlic cod bowl, ready to cause a little trouble at the dinner table. Forget those sad green vegetables of the past. We're talking Brussels sprouts roasted until their edges turn dark, crispy, and beautifully caramelized, paired with tender, flaky cod coated in bright lemon and savory garlic. The fish is delicate and juicy, the sprouts bring that irresistible roasted crunch, and the citrus cuts through everything with a fresh, zesty finish. A little garlic sizzling in the pan, a squeeze of lemon over the top, and suddenly dinner smells like something you actually want to sit down for. It's colorful, satisfying, and proof that a bowl full of fish and vegetables doesn't have to feel like punishment.

Now picture serving this to the person who announces, before even sitting down, that they don't eat Brussels sprouts. Fine. More crispy edges for everyone else! This lemon garlic cod and Brussels sprouts bowl is perfect for busy weeknights, lighter family dinners, or those evenings when you've had enough of heavy casseroles and want something fresh without sacrificing flavor. It's naturally suited to a lower-carb plate, and you can keep the meal simple with the fish and vegetables or add cauliflower rice for extra substance. Give the Brussels sprouts enough space to roast rather than steam, and avoid overcooking the cod so it stays moist and flakes easily. Fish should reach 145°F internally for safe cooking. A final squeeze of fresh lemon brightens the whole bowl, while a little chopped parsley adds color. And if somebody at the table suddenly asks for a second helping of Brussels sprouts? Don't make a big scene. Just enjoy the victory.

↓↓↓ CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND LEMONY GARLIC COD—THE DINNER THAT COULD END THE VEGETABLE ARGUMENT ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE LEMON GARLIC COD AND CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS BOWL RECIPE HERE ON CHEFMANIAC 👈👈👈



