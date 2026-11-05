That Little Bit of Spinach in the Fridge Could Become Sunday’s Prettiest Brunch

Photo by chef

There’s something wonderfully old-fashioned about bringing a golden quiche to the table while the coffee is still hot. This spinach and ricotta quiche has all the charm of a leisurely Sunday brunch, with a flaky, buttery crust surrounding a soft, creamy filling. The ricotta adds a delicate richness, while the spinach brings color and a savory freshness that keeps every bite from feeling too heavy. As it bakes, the top turns lightly golden and the kitchen fills with the comforting aroma of pastry, eggs, and warm cheese. Slice into it and you get that lovely contrast between crisp crust and tender, velvety filling. It looks like something you might order at a cozy little café, but it belongs just as comfortably on your own kitchen table, especially when you want to make an ordinary morning feel a little more special.

The beauty of quiche is that it works well beyond brunch. Make it for a weekend breakfast, serve it with a green salad for lunch, or bring it to a family gathering where everyone appreciates something savory among the sweet pastries. It’s also a practical way to use spinach before it gets forgotten in the refrigerator. You can prepare some components ahead, and leftover slices make a satisfying meal the next day when gently reheated. Just be sure to remove excess moisture from cooked spinach so the filling stays creamy rather than watery. Pair the quiche with fresh fruit, roasted potatoes, or a simple bowl of berries, and you’ve got a spread that feels generous without requiring a dozen dishes. Sometimes the nicest Sunday traditions begin with a simple pie dish, a little cheese, and whatever greens you already have on hand.

↓↓↓ TURN SPINACH, RICOTTA, AND A FLAKY CRUST INTO A SUNDAY BRUNCH WORTH SITTING DOWN FOR ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SPINACH AND RICOTTA QUICHE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



