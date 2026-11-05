Remember Those Crumbly Date Squares Grandma Kept in a Tin for Afternoon Company?

Photo by chef

Some desserts don’t need frosting, sprinkles, or fancy decorations to bring back a flood of memories. Traditional Canadian date squares, also known as matrimonial cake, are one of those old-fashioned treats that feel like they belong beside a steaming cup of tea at Grandma’s kitchen table. Imagine a thick layer of sweet, soft dates tucked between buttery, golden oat crumble, with just enough chew in the middle and a delicate crunch on top. The dates cook down into a rich, almost caramel-like filling, while the crumbly oat layers add that warm, homemade flavor you simply can’t get from a packaged snack cake. Each square is sweet, satisfying, and wonderfully nostalgic. It’s the sort of dessert that used to appear at church gatherings, family visits, and holiday tables, often disappearing before anyone thought to ask for the recipe.

These date squares are especially worth making when you want a dependable homemade treat that travels well and can be cut into generous portions or smaller bite-sized pieces. They’re lovely for afternoon coffee, potlucks, bake sales, or a quiet weekend when you feel like bringing an old family favorite back to life. The oat crumble keeps the recipe pleasantly rustic, and the date filling gives it a natural fruit sweetness that pairs beautifully with coffee or black tea. Let the pan cool before slicing so the layers hold together instead of falling apart under the knife. You can make them ahead for gatherings, and properly stored leftovers are wonderful to have on hand when someone stops by unexpectedly. Recipes like matrimonial cake have lasted for generations for a reason: simple ingredients, familiar flavors, and the comforting feeling that somebody made something special just for you.

↓↓↓ BRING BACK THE OLD-FASHIONED CANADIAN DATE SQUARES THAT ONCE FILLED GRANDMA’S COOKIE TIN ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE TRADITIONAL CANADIAN DATE SQUARES (MATRIMONIAL CAKE) RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



