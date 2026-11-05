The Fried Chicken Tenders That Bring Back the Sound of Sunday Supper in Grandma’s Kitchen

Photo by chef

There’s a sound you never forget when someone knows how to fry chicken: that steady sizzle coming from the stove, followed by the sight of golden pieces resting on a plate while everyone tries to sneak one before dinner. These crispy buttermilk fried chicken tenders bring back that same homemade comfort. The buttermilk helps the chicken stay tender and juicy, while a well-seasoned coating fries into a crunchy, craggy crust that makes every bite satisfying. Break one open and you get the contrast that makes good fried chicken so hard to resist—crisp, golden breading outside and steaming, juicy chicken inside. They’re delicious with honey mustard, ranch, or a little hot sauce, but that first bite straight from the plate might be the best one. This is the kind of chicken that makes people forget all about the frozen tenders in the freezer.

These tenders are perfect for a Friday family supper, a weekend gathering, or a game-day spread where you need something people can grab and enjoy without much fuss. Serve them with mashed potatoes, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, or a basket of warm biscuits for a meal that feels like an old-fashioned Southern dinner. You can let the chicken soak in buttermilk ahead of time, making the final cooking process easier when everyone gets hungry. Fry in manageable batches so the oil temperature stays steady and the coating turns crisp instead of greasy. Cook the chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F, then let the tenders drain briefly on a rack to help preserve that crunch. Leftovers can be reheated in the oven or air fryer, though there’s a good chance the plate will be empty long before you need to think about tomorrow.

↓↓↓ GET THAT GOLDEN, CRUNCHY BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN COATING EVERYONE REACHES FOR FIRST ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CRISPY BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



