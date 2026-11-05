Brussels Sprouts Might Finally Win Over the Family When Garlic Butter Cod Joins the Plate

Photo by chef

There’s a big difference between the Brussels sprouts people remember from childhood and the ones that come out of a hot oven with browned, crispy edges. Pair those roasted sprouts with tender cod and a generous drizzle of lemon garlic butter, and suddenly you’ve got a dinner that makes vegetables feel like something to look forward to. These cod bowls bring together flaky, delicate fish, deeply roasted Brussels sprouts, and a buttery sauce brightened with fresh lemon. The garlic adds savory warmth, while the citrus cuts through the richness and keeps every bite tasting fresh. It’s a satisfying combination of textures: crisp-edged vegetables, soft fish that separates into tender flakes, and a glossy sauce that ties everything together. For anyone who thinks a lighter dinner means giving up comfort, this bowl makes a convincing argument otherwise.

The 30-minute timing makes this recipe especially useful for busy evenings when you want a home-cooked meal but don’t have an hour to spend in the kitchen. Roast the Brussels sprouts while you prepare the cod, then bring everything together with the lemon garlic butter just before serving. Add rice, quinoa, or another favorite grain if you want a heartier bowl, or keep it simple with the fish and vegetables. Frozen cod can be a practical option when fresh seafood isn’t available, as long as it’s properly thawed and patted dry before cooking. If your family is skeptical about Brussels sprouts, give them enough space on the baking sheet to brown instead of steam—that caramelized flavor makes all the difference. It’s the kind of dinner that feels fresh and balanced without leaving anyone wishing they’d ordered something else.

↓↓↓ MAKE LEMON GARLIC BUTTER COD AND CRISPY ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS IN JUST 30 MINUTES ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE LEMON GARLIC BUTTER COD BOWLS WITH ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



