Remember Chasing the Ice Cream Truck for Orange Creamsicles? These Cookies Bring That Flavor Back

Photo by chef

There’s something about the combination of sweet orange and creamy vanilla that takes you straight back to childhood summers. Maybe it was the sound of the ice cream truck coming down the street or the race to finish a melting creamsicle before it dripped down your hand. These soft, chewy orange creamsicle cookies capture that familiar flavor in a completely different treat. Bright citrus brings a fresh, sunny sweetness to the dough, while a smooth vanilla glaze adds the creamy finish that makes the orange-and-vanilla pairing so memorable. The cookies bake up tender in the middle with lightly golden edges, giving you that satisfying homemade-cookie texture instead of the crunch of a packaged biscuit. One bite delivers a little nostalgia, a little citrus brightness, and plenty of sweet vanilla goodness. They’re the kind of cookies that make people smile before they even ask what’s in them.

These cookies are perfect for summer gatherings, birthday parties, bake sales, or an afternoon when the usual chocolate chip batch feels a little predictable. Their cheerful orange flavor makes them especially appealing on dessert trays, and the vanilla glaze gives them a pretty finishing touch without requiring complicated decorating. Bake a batch for a picnic, tuck a few into a lunchbox, or serve them with coffee when friends stop by. For the softest texture, avoid leaving them in the oven too long, and let them cool before adding the glaze so it sets nicely instead of melting away. You can also make the cookies ahead and store them in an airtight container once the glaze has set. There’s a reason orange creamsicles have remained a favorite for generations, and turning that sweet, creamy citrus flavor into a chewy homemade cookie gives everyone another reason to enjoy it.

↓↓↓ BRING BACK THAT OLD-FASHIONED ORANGE CREAMSICLE FLAVOR IN SOFT, CHEWY VANILLA-GLAZED COOKIES ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SOFT AND CHEWY ORANGE CREAMSICLE COOKIES WITH VANILLA GLAZE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



