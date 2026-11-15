Food has a unique way of bringing people together, creating connections that can extend beyond the dinner table and into the wider community. When Brian Gerritsen stepped out of the world of corporate insurance, he didn’t simply retire; he reignited a passion that had simmered quietly for decades. Gerritsen, a former professional chef, found a way to merge his culinary past with a pressing social issue through ChefAgain—a grassroots culinary project he launched while still planning for retirement. This unique endeavor is not just about food; it's about community, connection, and addressing food insecurity.





In early 2025, Gerritsen officially launched ChefAgain, a venture that was born from a simple question he often asked himself: "Would I ever become a chef again?" After a decade-long career cooking in some of the finest kitchens in Boston, LA, Napa, and Sonoma County, Gerritsen hung up his chef's toque in 2005. Yet, the culinary spark never dimmed, even as he pivoted to a successful career in insurance in San Francisco. "Cooking was always my comfort and creative outlet," Gerritsen reflects. "I wanted to find a way to reconnect with my roots and do something meaningful."





ChefAgain is built around monthly charity dinners hosted in Gerritsen's own home. These are not just meals; they are curated culinary experiences designed to bring people together. The dinners serve a dual purpose: they offer a place for guests to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones, and they shine a spotlight on local organizations tackling food insecurity.





Gerritsen's philosophy is inspired by a quote from the writer M.F.K. Fisher "first we eat, then we do everything else", signalling the importance of food as a basic human right. ChefAgain's tagline is "when we eat, they eat" further expanding the importance. Currently, these charity dinners are invite-only and not open to the public, with an expansion goal in 2027 to accommodate a broader group of interested guests outside of his home.

The name "ChefAgain" encapsulates Gerritsen’s journey back to his culinary roots, albeit in a non-traditional sense. This project allows him to tap into his creative past while fostering a community that shares his passion for food and service. Gerritsen envisions it as the beginning of a broader movement—a virtual community across the globe, each doing similar work in their own locales. "The dinners are just the start," he says. "The long-term goal is to inspire others to create similar projects in their communities."





Though the charity dinners are currently the centerpiece, Gerritsen's aspirations extend far beyond the confines of his home. By 2027, he hopes to scale up to larger events, bringing more people into the fold and spreading the message of food accessibility even wider. This ambition is fueled by the belief that food can serve as a powerful catalyst for change, a lesson he learned firsthand during his time in the kitchen at Applewood Inn & Restaurant in Sonoma County, where farm-to-table wasn't just a concept but a daily practice.





Gerritsen's journey from professional kitchens to corporate boardrooms and back to cooking is a testament to the enduring power of passion and purpose. It’s a journey that has been as much about personal fulfillment as it has been about community impact. "Wisdom comes with age," he muses, reflecting on how his cooking—like his perspective—has matured over time. In ChefAgain, Gerritsen has found a way to marry his love for cooking with a meaningful cause, creating an initiative that not only feeds people but also fosters a network of support and awareness.

The foundation of ChefAgain rests on the simple yet powerful idea that sharing a meal can be transformative. "Bringing people around a dinner table is special," Gerritsen insists. The curated multi-course meals are designed to be more than just a feast for the senses; they are a call to action, a reminder that everyone can play a role in alleviating food insecurity.





Gerritsen is continually inspired by the support and enthusiasm of his guests, many of whom are drawn to the project not just for the food, but for the sense of community and purpose it provides. The impact of these dinners extends beyond the evening itself, sowing seeds of awareness and engagement that continue to grow long after the last dish is cleared. By spotlighting local organizations, Gerritsen hopes to amplify their efforts and encourage more individuals to get involved in the fight against hunger.





Looking ahead, ChefAgain has the potential to become a model for similar initiatives across the country and even internationally. Gerritsen's vision for a global community is ambitious, but it’s rooted in a genuine desire to make a difference. "If we can inspire just one person to start their own version of ChefAgain, it will all be worth it," he says.

As the sun sets over San Francisco, Gerritsen stands in his kitchen, surrounded by the comforting aroma of a meal prepared with love and intention. It’s a scene that reflects not just a return to his culinary roots, but a reimagining of what it means to be a chef in today’s world. Through ChefAgain, Gerritsen is proving that the power of food extends far beyond the plate—it has the potential to change lives.





In a world where food insecurity remains a pressing issue, it offers a beacon of hope and a reminder of the power of community action. As guests leave each dinner, their hearts and minds as full as their stomachs, they carry with them the knowledge that they’ve been part of something meaningful. And for Brian Gerritsen, that’s the true reward of being a chef again.





ChefAgain stands as a testament to the impact one person can have when they combine their passions with a commitment to making the world a better place. For Gerritsen, the journey is far from over, and as it continues to grow, so too does its potential to inspire change, one dinner at a time.





ChefAgain

📍 Location: San Francisco, CA

👨‍🍳 Founder: Brian Gerritsen

🍽️ Concept: Charity dinners highlighting food insecurity

✨ What Makes It Different: Culinary events that connect people and promote local food charities