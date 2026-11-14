Cheektowaga’s food and hotel scene is busy, especially around the airport and main roads. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's / Happy People Pizza

Domino's / Location: 4944 Transit Rd, Cheektowaga, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a busy Domino’s with a full training program and room to grow into General Manager. Perks include competitive wages, bonuses, health benefits, paid vacation, meal discounts, and referral bonuses, plus chances to support local charities and St. Jude.

Employer: Domino's / Happy People Pizza

Domino's / Location: 4395 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar leadership role at another busy Cheektowaga store, with paid training, clear promotion paths, and strong community-giving programs. You’ll need 1+ year of management experience, weekend availability, and a clean driving record if you’ll be driving for the store.

Employer: Buffalo Lodging Associates

Location: 4271 Genesee St, Cheektowaga, NY

Type: Not listed (hotel front office leadership role)

Not listed (hotel front office leadership role) Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Lead the front desk team at a busy airport hotel, handling check-ins, guest requests, and daily front office operations. This role comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, tuition reimbursement, hotel discounts, and more.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.