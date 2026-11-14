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🍽️ Multiple Cheektowaga Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
Cheektowaga’s food and hotel scene is busy, especially around the airport and main roads. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (Transit Rd)
- Employer: Domino's / Happy People Pizza
- Location: 4944 Transit Rd, Cheektowaga, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into leadership at a busy Domino’s with a full training program and room to grow into General Manager. Perks include competitive wages, bonuses, health benefits, paid vacation, meal discounts, and referral bonuses, plus chances to support local charities and St. Jude.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (Union Rd)
- Employer: Domino's / Happy People Pizza
- Location: 4395 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar leadership role at another busy Cheektowaga store, with paid training, clear promotion paths, and strong community-giving programs. You’ll need 1+ year of management experience, weekend availability, and a clean driving record if you’ll be driving for the store.
Front Office Supervisor – Fairfield by Marriott Buffalo Airport
- Employer: Buffalo Lodging Associates
- Location: 4271 Genesee St, Cheektowaga, NY
- Type: Not listed (hotel front office leadership role)
- Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour
Lead the front desk team at a busy airport hotel, handling check-ins, guest requests, and daily front office operations. This role comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, tuition reimbursement, hotel discounts, and more.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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