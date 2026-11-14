Cheektowaga retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for both leaders and front-line roles. Good mix of steady full-time work and flexible seasonal hours.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Cheektowaga, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (management track)

Lead a fast-paced fashion store while you train up for full store manager responsibilities. You’ll run daily operations, coach a team, and focus on sales, customer experience, and shrink control.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Cheektowaga, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000–$57,000/year, based on experience

Full-charge store leader role for an off-price apparel retailer. You’ll hire and train staff, manage payroll and inventory, and drive sales, with benefits like health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Cheektowaga, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.20/hour

Weekday role (Monday–Friday) stocking and merchandising Pepsi brands in local stores. Great if you like being on the move—expect physical work, driving your own car between locations, and building in-store displays.

Employer: Michaels

Michaels Location: Cheektowaga, NY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $16.00–$18.80/hour base pay range

Holiday-season cashier role helping customers find craft supplies and checking them out quickly. Includes truck unloading, stocking, and recovery, with store discounts and potential access to broader benefits depending on eligibility.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.