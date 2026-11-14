📅 Free Christmas Bazaar in Cheektowaga

Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Bazaar at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.

🗓 Date: December 6, 2026

⏰ Time: 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM

💵 Admission: FREE

📞 Info: (716) 684-0738

Enjoy ethnic foods, a bake sale, raffles, themed baskets, vendors, and Santa’s Mystery Shop.

Bring family or friends, browse the vendors, grab some treats, and pick up holiday goodies without paying an entry fee.