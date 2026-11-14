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Cheektowaga
📅 Free Christmas Bazaar in Cheektowaga Dec. 6
12 days ago
📅 Free Christmas Bazaar in Cheektowaga
Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Bazaar at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.
🗓 Date: December 6, 2026
⏰ Time: 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM
💵 Admission: FREE
📞 Info: (716) 684-0738
Enjoy ethnic foods, a bake sale, raffles, themed baskets, vendors, and Santa’s Mystery Shop.
Bring family or friends, browse the vendors, grab some treats, and pick up holiday goodies without paying an entry fee.
More Info: Event: Christmas Bazaar - Visit Buffalo
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