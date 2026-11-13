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Cheektowaga
🚌 Cheektowaga transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
10 days ago
Cheektowaga has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local medical rides to higher‑paying CDL routes. Good options here if you like being on the road and want steady hours.
Driver – Medical Transportation
- Employer: Buffalo Transportation
- Location: Cheektowaga, NY (in person)
- Type: Other (commission‑based driver)
- Pay: About $16–$20/hour (commission)
- Highlights: Non‑emergency medical rides, helping clients get to appointments safely. Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid training, and on‑the‑job training. Requires NYS Class E or CDL with passenger endorsement, clean 3‑year record, and ability to help passengers in and out of the vehicle.
Warehouse / CDL Driver – 2nd Shift
- Employer: ProAmpac
- Location: Cheektowaga, NY
- Type: Full‑time, temp‑to‑hire
- Pay: $24–$25/hour + $1/hour shift differential
- Schedule: 2nd shift, 3 PM – 11 PM (first 2 weeks training on 1st shift, 7 AM – 3 PM)
- Highlights: Mix of warehouse work and short‑distance box‑truck driving (about 1 mile to off‑site warehouse). Forklift use, wrapping pallets, loading/unloading. Once hired direct, you get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 11 holidays, and more. Requires CDL‑B, forklift certification, and ~3 years CDL experience.
Truck Driver – CDL Class A (Home Daily)
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: Cheektowaga, NY (3781 Broadway)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Average $80,667/year + up to $10,400 in incentives and $10,000 sign‑on bonus
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4 PM dispatch, home daily
- Route: Buffalo, NY to Newburgh, NY and back, meet point in Binghamton; no‑touch, drop & hook.
- Highlights: Late‑model trucks with safety tech, paid vacation and holidays from day 1, strong health benefits, retirement plan, safety and referral bonuses. Requires Class A CDL, Hazmat endorsement, and recent tractor‑trailer experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still fresh. A quick, clean application can put you ahead of the pack.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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