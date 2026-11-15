At 7:00 PM, Cheatham County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 43°F. The wind is blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 53.2°F and dipped to a low of 31.5°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to lower to around 37.4°F. The wind will remain calm, reaching up to 5.9 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions will remain stable throughout the evening, providing a clear night sky.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 53°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 31°F Overcast Monday 56°F 32°F Clear sky Tuesday 60°F 38°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 42°F Overcast Friday 67°F 47°F Overcast

High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:40pm

The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and 43 – High of 53, Low of 31, Winds up to 8, No Precipitation Expected Tonight appeared first on Cheatham County Source.