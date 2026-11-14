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11/14/26: Clear Skies and 52.3 Temps, Winds at 8.5, Tonight Low of 36 with Calm Winds, No Precip Expected
By Source Staff,2 days ago
Currently in Cheatham County, the temperature is 52.3°F with a wind speed of 8.5 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 52.3°F, while the low was 31.5°F. Wind speeds throughout the day have been up to 8.6 mph, and there has been a 0% chance of precipitation. This trend of clear skies is expected to continue into the evening.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 36°F, with winds expected to decrease to around 5.3 mph. Conditions will remain clear, with no precipitation anticipated.
Today's DetailsHigh 52°F Low 31°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|52°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|63°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and 52.3 Temps, Winds at 8.5, Tonight Low of 36 with Calm Winds, No Precip Expected appeared first on Cheatham County Source.