Currently in Cheatham County, the temperature is 52.3°F with a wind speed of 8.5 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 52.3°F, while the low was 31.5°F. Wind speeds throughout the day have been up to 8.6 mph, and there has been a 0% chance of precipitation. This trend of clear skies is expected to continue into the evening.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 36°F, with winds expected to decrease to around 5.3 mph. Conditions will remain clear, with no precipitation anticipated.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 52°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 28°F Overcast Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 38°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 43°F Overcast Friday 68°F 47°F Overcast

High 52°F Low 31°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:40pm

The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and 52.3 Temps, Winds at 8.5, Tonight Low of 36 with Calm Winds, No Precip Expected appeared first on Cheatham County Source.