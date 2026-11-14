At 5:50 AM in Cheatham County, the current temperature is 32.7°F with a light wind of 4 mph. There is no precipitation recorded. The sky remains clear, providing a calm start to the day.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 52°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 0%, and skies are expected to remain mainly clear as the day progresses.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 36.3°F with winds calming to about 5.1 mph. The clear skies will continue, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Currently, there are no active weather warnings in the area.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 52°F 32°F Mainly clear Sunday 55°F 29°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Clear sky Tuesday 60°F 38°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 42°F Overcast Friday 68°F 47°F Overcast

High 52°F Low 32°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:40pm

The post 11/14/26: Clear Morning with Low 33, High 52 Expected; Wind Up to 8, Precipitation None, Mainly Clear Tonight Low 36 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.