The current weather in Cheatham County at 7:00 PM is 44.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 47.5°F and the low was 35.8°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 37.9°F and the wind will remain consistent at up to 9.1 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight, and the overcast conditions are expected to persist.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Cheatham County. Weather conditions will continue to be stable as we move into the night.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 47°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 31°F Clear sky Sunday 54°F 27°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Clear sky Tuesday 60°F 38°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 43°F Overcast

High 47°F Low 36°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:41pm

The post 11/13/26: Overcast with a High of 47 and a Low of 38; Current Temp 44, Wind 9 mph, Precipitation None appeared first on Cheatham County Source.