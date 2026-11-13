Connie Marie Tomlin, age 79, passed away at her home November 12, 2026. Connie was preceded in death by her Parents; Howard and Marguerite Bahr, her Husband; Richard Tomlin, her Sister; Rita Foley, and her Niece; Tammy Wenzel. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her Son; Jeff Tomlin (Celeste), her daughter; Cindi Paty (John), her Grandchildren; Brittany Paty, and Allison Biggs, and 1 Great Granddaughter (On The Way), Also, surviving is her Sister; Judy Wenzel (David), and her Sister-In-Law; Kathy Gupton.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2026, with Funeral Service to follow at 6 PM, at Boyd Funeral Home, 101 Elizabeth Street, Ashland City, TN 37015.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204, at 10 AM, Monday, November 23, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Boyd Funeral Home.

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