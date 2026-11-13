At 1:44 PM in Cheatham County, the current temperature is 47.1°F with winds from the southwest at 7.7 mph. There is no precipitation recorded and the sky is overcast.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 48°F, with a low of 35.8°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the afternoon, with gusts up to 9.8 mph. There is a low chance of precipitation at 4%, so dry conditions are expected to continue.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 37.6°F, with similar wind conditions persisting, maintaining gusts up to 9.8 mph. The overcast skies will remain, and the chance of precipitation continues at 4%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 48°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 52°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 32°F Overcast Monday 56°F 37°F Mainly clear Tuesday 60°F 38°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 44°F Overcast

High 48°F Low 36°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:41pm

The post 11/13/26: Overcast Skies and Chilly Temperatures with a High of 48 and a Low of 36 This Evening in Cheatham County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.