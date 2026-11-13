undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
11/13/26: Overcast Skies and Chilly Temperatures with a High of 48 and a Low of 36 This Evening in Cheatham County
By Source Staff,10 days ago
At 1:44 PM in Cheatham County, the current temperature is 47.1°F with winds from the southwest at 7.7 mph. There is no precipitation recorded and the sky is overcast.
Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 48°F, with a low of 35.8°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the afternoon, with gusts up to 9.8 mph. There is a low chance of precipitation at 4%, so dry conditions are expected to continue.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 37.6°F, with similar wind conditions persisting, maintaining gusts up to 9.8 mph. The overcast skies will remain, and the chance of precipitation continues at 4%.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.
Today's DetailsHigh 48°F Low 36°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|48°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|52°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|60°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|63°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
The post 11/13/26: Overcast Skies and Chilly Temperatures with a High of 48 and a Low of 36 This Evening in Cheatham County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.