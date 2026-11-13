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11/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 47 and Low of 35, Winds up to 11, Chance of Precipitation 1%
By Source Staff,4 days ago
Current conditions in Cheatham County at 5:50 AM show a temperature of 35.6°F, with winds from the northwest at 7.3 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 47.3°F and a low of 35.4°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 11.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 1%, with no expected rain accumulation throughout the day. As the day progresses, conditions will transition to overcast.
Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 39.4°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching 8.5 mph and a continued low chance of precipitation at 1%. The overcast skies are expected to persist.
Today's DetailsHigh 47°F Low 35°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|47°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|31°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|55°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|64°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|58°F
|49°F
|Overcast
The post 11/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 47 and Low of 35, Winds up to 11, Chance of Precipitation 1% appeared first on Cheatham County Source.