Current conditions in Cheatham County at 5:50 AM show a temperature of 35.6°F, with winds from the northwest at 7.3 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 47.3°F and a low of 35.4°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 11.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 1%, with no expected rain accumulation throughout the day. As the day progresses, conditions will transition to overcast.

Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 39.4°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching 8.5 mph and a continued low chance of precipitation at 1%. The overcast skies are expected to persist.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 47°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 31°F Clear sky Sunday 55°F 34°F Overcast Monday 55°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 38°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 64°F 41°F Mainly clear Thursday 58°F 49°F Overcast

High 47°F Low 35°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:41pm

The post 11/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 47 and Low of 35, Winds up to 11, Chance of Precipitation 1% appeared first on Cheatham County Source.