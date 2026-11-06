At 7:00 PM in Cheatham County, the current temperature is 62.2°F, with a light wind blowing at 2.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.9°F, while the low was 48.4°F, with winds that peaked at 6.1 mph. As we move into the evening, the forecast indicates a low of 59.2°F tonight. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 3.9 mph, and the skies will remain partly cloudy with no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Cheatham County.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 74°F 48°F Fog Friday 58°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 38°F Overcast Monday 67°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 46°F Overcast

High 74°F Low 48°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:48pm

The post 11/5/26: Partly Cloudy Evening with a Low of 59, High Today Reached 74, Winds Light with No Precipitation Expected appeared first on Cheatham County Source.