Harken Hall in Madison will host a special evening with Renee King-Sonnen, founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary and author of Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher, on Sunday, November 22. Click for More Events

The event will feature a book discussion and a screening of the director’s cut of the documentary Rowdy Girl, which shares King-Sonnen’s journey from life on a cattle ranch to becoming an advocate for rescued farm animals.

After marrying into a cattle ranching family, King-Sonnen experienced a change in perspective that led her to transform her husband’s cattle ranch into Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, a refuge for rescued farm animals.

Guests will have an opportunity to hear more about her story, the sanctuary and her work promoting animal welfare.

The ticket price includes plant-based food and a copy of King-Sonnen’s memoir. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event beginning at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $65 in advance and $70 on the day of the event.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Boulevard in Madison. Complimentary parking is available onsite and in nearby lots.

Tickets are available at harkenhall.com.

The post From Cattle Rancher to Animal Advocate: Renee King-Sonnen Coming to Harken Hall appeared first on Cheatham County Source.