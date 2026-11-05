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11/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 68 and Low of 48; Winds up to 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight.
By Source Staff,6 days ago
At 1:44 PM, current conditions in Cheatham County are partly cloudy with a temperature of 68.4°F. A light wind is blowing from the southeast at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s high reached 68.4°F, with a low of 48.4°F earlier in the day. Wind speeds are expected to remain light, increasing to a maximum of 6.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the day or tonight.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.2°F under overcast skies. Winds may decrease slightly to around 3.4 mph, and the risk of rain remains at 0%.
There are no active weather alerts in the area at this time.
Today's DetailsHigh 68°F Low 48°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|68°F
|48°F
|Fog
|Friday
|57°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|56°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|62°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|54°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
The post 11/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 68 and Low of 48; Winds up to 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.