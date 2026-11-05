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Cheatham County

11/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 68 and Low of 48; Winds up to 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight.

By Source Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StHYz_1GnpwWka00

At 1:44 PM, current conditions in Cheatham County are partly cloudy with a temperature of 68.4°F. A light wind is blowing from the southeast at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 68.4°F, with a low of 48.4°F earlier in the day. Wind speeds are expected to remain light, increasing to a maximum of 6.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the day or tonight.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.2°F under overcast skies. Winds may decrease slightly to around 3.4 mph, and the risk of rain remains at 0%.

There are no active weather alerts in the area at this time.

Today's Details

High 68°F Low 48°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

DayHighLowConditions
Thursday68°F48°FFog
Friday57°F41°FOvercast
Saturday56°F37°FOvercast
Sunday62°F38°FOvercast
Monday67°F40°FOvercast
Tuesday54°F46°FOvercast
Wednesday69°F46°FOvercast

The post 11/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 68 and Low of 48; Winds up to 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

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