At 1:44 PM, current conditions in Cheatham County are partly cloudy with a temperature of 68.4°F. A light wind is blowing from the southeast at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 68.4°F, with a low of 48.4°F earlier in the day. Wind speeds are expected to remain light, increasing to a maximum of 6.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the day or tonight.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.2°F under overcast skies. Winds may decrease slightly to around 3.4 mph, and the risk of rain remains at 0%.

There are no active weather alerts in the area at this time.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 68°F 48°F Fog Friday 57°F 41°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 38°F Overcast Monday 67°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 54°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast

High 68°F Low 48°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:48pm

The post 11/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 68 and Low of 48; Winds up to 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.