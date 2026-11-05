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2026 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists Unveiled
By Andrea Hinds,3 days ago
Tennessee’s top high school football players will soon be recognized at the 42nd annual Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. The awards ceremony is set for Tuesday, December 6, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, honoring outstanding players across nine TSSAA classifications, along with the state’s top kicker. More Sports News
Five semifinalists have been named in each classification and the Kicker of the Year category, with three finalists per award set to be announced November 24.
The three finalists for each award and Kicker of the Year (total 30) will be unveiled by Taylor Zarzour on Titans Football with Robert Saleh presented by SeatGeek, airing on Tuesday, November 24 on WKRN News 2 at 6:30 pm CT. The announcement will also be streamed on www.tennesseetitans.com, the Official Titans Mobile App and @Titans on X, Facebook and YouTube at 8pm ET/7pm CT.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2026 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 20th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 42nd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The remaining semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Cole Brown, McKenzie
DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg
Knox Israel, South Pittsburg
Jackson Smith, Cornersville
Darion Taylor, Humboldt
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Dallas Covington, East Nashville
JC Gray, Adamsville
Zaiden Humphrey, Marion County
Jamarkus Pittman, MASE
Kenton Smith, Huntingdon
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Asa Barnes, Westview
Kaiden Brewster, Meigs County
Antonio Dion Edwards, Tyner
Quincy Mitchell, Forrest
Graham Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Jaden Butler, Haywood
Taren Claridy, Greeneville
Jermaine Cobbins, Springfield
Brett Godwin, Lakeland Prep
Micah Jones, Alcoa
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Cameron Kruse, Page
Kaden Long, Knoxville Central
Cooper Newman, Sevier County
Parker Newman, Sevier County
Tay Starks, Munford
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Andre Adams, Antioch
Gavin Hampton, Riverdale
Will Jones, Maryville
Kason McGowan, Cleveland
Brylan Oduor, Riverdale
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Alie Bangura, MTCS
Cayden Creech, USJ
Kristian Jones, Ezell-Harding
Dasani Moulden, Concord Christian
Kelsey Rose Jr., Jackson Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Bo Bryan, BGA
Kwadir Fletcher, FRA
Antonio Huntsman, Jr., Lausanne
Maddox Porter, BGA
Terrion Thomas, Knoxville Grace
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Nate Brick, Christian Brothers
Keegan Croucher, Baylor
Octavius Flynn, Briarcrest
David Gabriel Georges, Baylor
Larry Sanders II, Brentwood Academy
KICKER OF THE YEAR
William Bowers, Elizabethton
Ben Brewer, Fayette Academy
Owen Davies, Brentwood Academy
Julian Hudson Melandy, Maryville
Henri Perry, MBA
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