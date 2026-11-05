Swig Expands in Middle Tennessee With New Bellevue Shop

Swig, the popular drive-thru drink shop known for its customizable “dirty sodas,” has opened a new location in Bellevue. More Eat & Drink News

The new shop is located at 7661 Highway 70 South in Nashville.

Founded in Utah in 2010, Swig has gained a following for its dirty sodas, which combine traditional soft drinks with flavored syrups, fruit purées and creams. Customers can choose from signature combinations or create their own drinks.

Beyond dirty sodas, the menu features refreshers, specialty beverages, and treats, including cookies and pretzel bites.

The Bellevue opening adds to Swig’s growing presence in Middle Tennessee, joining locations in Brentwood, Spring Hill, and Murfreesboro.

The Bellevue shop offers drive-thru service and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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