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OBITUARY: Billy Joe Poss Sr
By Michael Carpenter,2 days ago
Billy Joe Poss Sr., age 72, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family November 2, 2026. Billy was preceded in death by his Parents; Jaloyd and Velma Poss, his Wife; Ruth Poss, and his Brother; Jackie Ray Poss. He is survived by his Sons; Billy Joe Poss Jr, and Leslie Dewayne Poss, his Grandchildren; Jordan Poss, Kandis Allgood (J.T.), McKenna Mackey, and Five other grandchildren, Seven Great-Grandchildren, Brother; Johnny Poss, Sister; Rita Fay Neely (Donnie), Nephews; John Austin Poss (Julianne), Justin Madison Poss, and Duane Poss (Brenda), Niece; Mendy Poss, Uncle; Billy Cochran, and his Faithful Pet Companion; Anna.
According to Billy’s wishes, his family has chosen Cremation, and will be celebrating his life in a Graveside Service to be announced at a later date. Services conducted by Boyd Funeral Home, 101 Elizabeth St., Ashland City, TN 37015. (615)792-4677
For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.
This obituary was published by Boyd Funeral Home – Ashland City.
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