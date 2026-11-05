Moderate Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM for Cheatham County.

At 3:00 AM, the temperature in Cheatham County stands at 52.2°F with a light wind from the south at 1.7 mph. Currently, the conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 67.6°F, while the low was 50.4°F. As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55°F, with winds picking up slightly to a maximum of 2.9 mph. The chance for precipitation remains low at 1%.

As mentioned, a Moderate Dense Fog Advisory is active, indicating that visibility may be reduced in areas of fog through the morning hours. Drivers should exercise caution while traveling.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 68°F 50°F Overcast Friday 56°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 60°F 38°F Overcast Monday 66°F 41°F Clear sky Tuesday 69°F 45°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 45°F Partly cloudy

High 68°F Low 50°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:48pm

The post 11/5/26: Moderate Dense Fog Advisory, Clear Overnight, Low 55, High 68, Winds Up to 5.7 mph, Precipitation Chance 1% appeared first on Cheatham County Source.