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11/5/26: Moderate Dense Fog Advisory, Clear Overnight, Low 55, High 68, Winds Up to 5.7 mph, Precipitation Chance 1%
By Source Staff,3 days ago
Moderate Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM for Cheatham County.
At 3:00 AM, the temperature in Cheatham County stands at 52.2°F with a light wind from the south at 1.7 mph. Currently, the conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 67.6°F, while the low was 50.4°F. As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55°F, with winds picking up slightly to a maximum of 2.9 mph. The chance for precipitation remains low at 1%.
As mentioned, a Moderate Dense Fog Advisory is active, indicating that visibility may be reduced in areas of fog through the morning hours. Drivers should exercise caution while traveling.
Today's DetailsHigh 68°F Low 50°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|68°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|60°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|69°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|45°F
|Partly cloudy
The post 11/5/26: Moderate Dense Fog Advisory, Clear Overnight, Low 55, High 68, Winds Up to 5.7 mph, Precipitation Chance 1% appeared first on Cheatham County Source.