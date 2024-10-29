Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cheatham County Source

    Lightning Defeat Predators in OT

    By Michael Carpenter,

    1 days ago


    Nick Paul’s overtime goal lifted the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night at Amalie Arena. The win improved Tampa Bay’s record to 6-3-0, while Nashville dropped to 3-5-1.

    The Lightning built a 2-0 lead in the first period through goals from Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee. Nashville responded in the second, with Ryan O’Reilly scoring on the power play and Gustav Nyquist adding an equalizer. Paul then ended it 3:22 into overtime, converting off a feed from Jake Guentzel.

    Andrei Vasilevskiy secured the win with 35 saves, while Juuse Saros stopped 24 shots for Nashville. Steven Stamkos recorded two assists in the losing effort.

    More Sports News

    The post Lightning Defeat Predators in OT appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

    Related Search

    Nashville predatorsLightning'S victoryNhl gamesTampa BayTampa Bay lightningSteven Stamkos

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy