Lightning Defeat Predators in OT

Nick Paul’s overtime goal lifted the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night at Amalie Arena. The win improved Tampa Bay’s record to 6-3-0, while Nashville dropped to 3-5-1.

The Lightning built a 2-0 lead in the first period through goals from Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee. Nashville responded in the second, with Ryan O’Reilly scoring on the power play and Gustav Nyquist adding an equalizer. Paul then ended it 3:22 into overtime, converting off a feed from Jake Guentzel.

Andrei Vasilevskiy secured the win with 35 saves, while Juuse Saros stopped 24 shots for Nashville. Steven Stamkos recorded two assists in the losing effort.

