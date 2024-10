OBITUARY: Ruby Pearl Wolaver Johns

Ruby Pearl Wolaver Johns, age 97, of Ashland City, Tennessee, went to her heavenly home on October 24, 2024, at Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Ruby was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee, on June 25, 1927, to the late Charles Hendrix Wolaver and Clara (Crunk) Wolaver.

Ruby graduated from Cornersville High School. On September 19, 1950, she married James Winfred Johns, Jr. They moved to Ashland City on July 25, 1957. She worked for Linton Pencil Company and later as a stitcher for ACME Boot for over 24 years. Ruby also worked for the Benson Company, drove the handicapped van for Mid-Cumberland Transportation, and took people to the doctor in her own car. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Hendrix Wolaver and Clara (Crunk) Wolaver; husband of over 33 years, James Winfred Johns, Jr.; brother, Wayne Wolaver; and sisters, Hazel Leonard and Marjorie Griffith.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Gwen) Johns; daughter, Teresa Morris; grandchildren, Matt (Miranda) Johns and Judi (Hunter) Clouse; and great-grandchildren, Hazel Johns and Sage Johns.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 1 pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home with Brother Bess officiating. Burial will follow in EverRest of Cheatham in Pleasant View, Tennessee. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2024, from 1 pm to 7 pm and Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 10 am until the service hour of 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of the Center (The Senior Center at Ashland City) and Meals on Wheels.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 on-line condolences at www.cheathamcountyfh.com

