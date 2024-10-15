OBITUARY: Arthur Lee Stacy Jr.

Arthur Lee Stacy, Jr., age 62, of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

He was born on September 14, 1962, in Gainesboro, Tennessee, to the late Arthur Lee Stacy, Sr., and Anna Lou (Haney) Stacy.

He worked in construction.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Anna Lou Stacy; brother, Tommy Stacy; and cousin, Allon Shackelton.

He is survived by his wife, Janice (Vickers) Stacy; daughter, Lacy Stacy (Brian); sister, Wanda McDowell; and grandchildren, Annaleigh Mayo and Dawson Barnes.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7 pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home. Visitation will be the same day from 5 pm until the service hour of 7 pm.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com

