    • Cheatham County Source

    Two Cheatham County High Schools Receive Path to College School Designation

    By Source Staff,

    1 days ago

    Congrats to both Sycamore High School and Cheatham County Central High School for receiving the Path to College School designation for the 2023-2024 academic year!

    The Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation awards this designation to schools that hosted all four Path to College Events: TN College Application and Exploration Month, TN FAFSA Frenzy, TN College and Career Planning Night and TN College Signing Day in the previous academic year.

    Both the SHS and CCCHS staff provided THEC with important feedback by completing surveys after each event. That feedback is essential to strengthening Path to College Events across Tennessee.

