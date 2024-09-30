OBITUARY: Jennifer Nicole Bustos

Jennifer Nicole Bustos, age 42, of Ashland City, TN, passed away on September 27, 2024, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.

She was born in Nashville, TN, on September 8, 1982, to Brenda Marie Bustos and the late Wesley Thomas Peach.

Survivors include her children: Zoeey Flippo, Alex Defreese, and Elizabeth Defreese; her fiancé: Michael Defreese of Ashland City; her mother: Brenda Berger of Nashville; her siblings: Kasie Knight (Michael) of Nashville, Amber Bustos (Cody) of Dallas, TX, Andrew Bustos of Nashville, and Tommy Peach (Nikki) of Ashland City; her aunt: Brenda Charette of Ashland City; and her best friend: Mandy Higgins of Dickson.

A celebration of life service will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation with the family be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. http://taylorsince1909.com

In lieu of flowers, the Bustos family requests donations to Taylor Funeral Home for Jennifer’s Funeral Expenses.

