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A bargain isn’t always a bargain once you start adding up the extras. Some purchases that seem cheap at first can end up costing far more than expected, thanks to replacement supplies, accessories, subscriptions, and maintenance. From printers that constantly need ink to used cars with unexpected repair bills, the real price often goes well beyond what’s on the tag. As Consumer Reports points out, even an affordable printer can become expensive when you factor in ongoing ink costs. Here are 12 purchases worth thinking twice about before heading to checkout.

Cheap Inkjet Printers

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That $60 printer looks like a bargain until you’re back at the store buying replacement cartridges. Some inexpensive inkjet models use costly ink, and cleaning cycles can consume more of it even when you aren’t printing much. Paper and occasional maintenance add to the expense. Before buying, check the price and estimated page yield of replacement cartridges. If you print frequently, a refillable ink-tank printer might cost less over time. For mostly black-and-white documents, a basic laser printer is also worth considering.

Single-Serve Coffee Machines

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A discounted pod coffee maker can make mornings easier, but the real expense is what goes into it every day. Buying individual capsules for two or three cups of coffee adds up quickly compared with using ground coffee in a traditional drip machine. Some models also require periodic descaling and replacement water filters. Before choosing one, calculate what a year’s worth of compatible pods would cost. Reusable capsules may help with certain machines, although they can be less convenient and aren’t compatible with every model.

Aquarium Starter Kits

A small aquarium kit might look like an affordable way to bring a little life into your home. Unfortunately, the tank is only the beginning. Fish need appropriate filtration, water testing supplies, food, and regular maintenance, while tropical species generally require a heater. Some starter kits include basic equipment, but not necessarily everything suitable for the fish you want. Electricity and replacement supplies also become ongoing expenses. Research the species’ adult size and care requirements before buying, since a tiny tank isn’t appropriate for every fish.

Discount Backyard Grills

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A grill marked down at the end of summer can seem like an easy win, especially if you’ve been dreaming about backyard cookouts. But you’ll still need propane or charcoal, basic grilling utensils, and cleaning supplies. Depending on the model, a propane tank may be sold separately, and replacement grates or burners can become expenses later. A protective cover is useful but not always essential. Before buying, check what’s included and estimate the cost of fuel for a typical grilling season. Sometimes a slightly pricier model includes more of what you need.

Above-Ground Swimming Pools

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That inexpensive backyard pool can look like a vacation without leaving home, but the box price rarely tells the whole story. You may need to level the ground, prepare a suitable base, fill the pool, and purchase water-testing supplies and treatment chemicals. Pumps use electricity, filters need maintenance, and safety barriers may be required under local rules. Larger pools can also bring significant seasonal upkeep. Before buying, check installation instructions and local requirements, then calculate the first summer’s costs rather than comparing pool kits by price alone.

Used Cars With Temptingly Low Prices

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A used car advertised for a few thousand dollars can seem like a smart way to avoid a hefty monthly payment. But insurance, registration, taxes, fuel, tires, and maintenance don’t disappear just because the vehicle is inexpensive. An older car may also need repairs the previous owner postponed. Before handing over the money, pay for an independent mechanical inspection and request an insurance quote. Check the vehicle’s maintenance history and budget for unexpected repairs. A slightly more expensive car in better condition could save money later.

Low-Cost Home Exercise Equipment

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A discounted treadmill or exercise bike sounds like a sensible alternative to paying gym fees every month. However, delivery, assembly, floor protection, and eventual repairs can increase the cost. Some connected machines also charge subscriptions for instructor-led classes, workout tracking, or other digital features. Basic exercise functions may still work without a membership, depending on the model. Before ordering, check what the machine does without a subscription and whether replacement parts are available. A simpler machine without connected features may be enough for your needs.

Cordless Power Tools Sold Without Batteries

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That cordless drill looks unusually affordable until you notice the words “tool only” on the packaging. Some manufacturers sell drills, saws, and other power tools without the batteries and chargers needed to operate them. Buying those separately can wipe out the original savings. You may also need drill bits, blades, or appropriate safety equipment. If you already own compatible batteries from the same tool platform, a bare tool can be a great deal. Otherwise, compare the price of a complete starter kit before heading to checkout.

Inexpensive Portable Air Conditioners

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A budget portable air conditioner may seem like an easy fix for a sweltering bedroom, but cooling costs don’t stop at checkout. Most units need a window exhaust setup, and although a basic kit is often included, unusual windows may require additional fittings or sealing materials. Electricity costs can also climb during a hot summer, particularly with an inefficient model. Filters and drainage requirements vary by design. Before buying, check the room size, included accessories, and energy consumption. A window unit may be cheaper to operate when installation is possible.

Smart Security Cameras and Video Doorbells

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A video doorbell or security camera might cost less than a family dinner, but getting the features you actually want can mean paying every month. Some brands charge subscriptions to save recordings, review past events, or access advanced notifications. Without a plan, you may only get live viewing and basic alerts. Additional cameras, replacement batteries, and installation accessories can increase the expense. Before purchasing, check exactly what works for free. Cameras with local storage may offer an alternative, although they can have their own limitations.

Small Backyard Storage Sheds

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A prefabricated shed looks like a quick solution for overflowing garages, but the advertised price may cover little more than the structure itself. You’ll need a suitable, level base, and some models require anchoring or additional flooring materials. Delivery, assembly, shelving, and weatherproofing can add to the bill. Local rules may also require permits or restrict where a shed can be placed. Before ordering, read the installation requirements and measure your available space. The cheapest shed kit isn’t necessarily the cheapest finished storage solution.

Budget Travel Trailers and Campers

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A used travel trailer can make weekend getaways seem wonderfully affordable, especially compared with hotel prices. But the purchase price is only the beginning. You’ll need a vehicle capable of towing it safely, along with appropriate hitch equipment and possibly a brake controller. Insurance, registration, storage, campground fees, fuel, and maintenance also deserve a place in the budget. Older campers may need repairs to plumbing, seals, or appliances. Before buying, calculate a full year’s ownership costs and compare them with renting for the trips you actually plan to take.