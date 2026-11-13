John S Stewart / iStockphoto

There’s something magical about visiting a small town during the holidays, especially when its historic streets are lined with twinkling lights, wooden market stalls, and vendors selling everything from handmade ornaments to freshly baked Christmas treats. While big cities might get most of the attention for their elaborate holiday displays, some of America’s most charming small towns with Christmas markets offer a more intimate experience, where festive traditions have been celebrated for generations.

And you don’t have to book a flight to Germany or Austria to experience the atmosphere of a traditional European Christmas market. Across the United States, towns with German, Swiss, and Danish heritage host seasonal celebrations complete with artisan gifts, traditional foods, live music, and plenty of holiday cheer. Others put their own distinctly American spin on the festivities, transforming historic downtowns and picturesque town squares into winter wonderlands.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or simply want to do your Christmas shopping somewhere a little more memorable than the local mall, these 12 small towns with holiday markets are worth adding to your travel plans in 2026.

Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania: A Traditional German Christmas Market

PA Bucket List

You don’t have to travel all the way to Germany to experience a traditional Christkindl market. Every December, the small Pennsylvania town of Mifflinburg transforms part of its historic Market Street into a festive outdoor village, complete with wooden huts, handmade gifts, German-inspired decorations, and plenty of seasonal treats.

What makes this celebration particularly special is its strong sense of community. Local churches, schools, and volunteers help bring the festivities to life, while visitors can browse artisan crafts, enjoy traditional German foods, and listen to live holiday entertainment. It’s the kind of old-fashioned Christmas experience that feels a world away from crowded shopping malls.

2026 dates: December 10–12.

Georgetown, Colorado: A Victorian Christmas in the Mountains

Kim Collective

Imagine wandering through a Victorian-era mountain town surrounded by snow-covered peaks, historic storefronts, and the sounds of Christmas carolers. That’s exactly the atmosphere visitors can experience at Georgetown’s annual Christmas Market, held in the heart of this picturesque Colorado community.

Along with browsing outdoor stalls selling handmade gifts and holiday decorations, visitors can enjoy Victorian-style entertainment, take wagon rides, and explore historic museums dressed up for the season. And with the Rocky Mountains providing a spectacular backdrop, Georgetown makes an especially appealing destination for anyone dreaming of a storybook Christmas getaway.

2026 dates: December 5–6 and December 12–13.

New Glarus, Wisconsin: A Swiss-Inspired Holiday Village

Midwest Living

Known as America’s Little Switzerland, New Glarus brings a distinctly European flavor to the holiday season. Its annual Christkindli Market transforms the downtown area into a festive shopping destination, with charming wooden chalets offering handmade gifts, locally produced goods, and seasonal foods.

Visitors can stroll past decorated storefronts, browse artisan creations, and enjoy traditional holiday entertainment while taking in the town’s Swiss-inspired architecture. Between the cozy market atmosphere and the community’s distinctive cultural heritage, New Glarus offers a Christmas shopping experience that’s a little different from the usual holiday craft fair.

2026 dates: December 4–6.

Hermann, Missouri: Christmas Shopping in Wine Country

Visit Hermann

If your ideal Christmas getaway involves handmade ornaments, historic buildings, and perhaps a glass of mulled wine, Hermann deserves a spot on your holiday travel list. This charming Missouri town is known for its German heritage and wineries, both of which play a major role in its seasonal celebrations.

Visitors can explore the Kristkindl Markt at Stone Hill Winery, where artisan gifts, seasonal foods, and holiday music create a festive atmosphere. The town also hosts another Christkindl Markt at Hermannhof, giving travelers more than one opportunity to enjoy the festivities. Between market visits, there’s plenty of time to explore local bakeries, historic sites, and the surrounding wine country.

2026 dates: December 5–6 at Stone Hill Winery and December 12–13 at Hermannhof.

Helen, Georgia: A Bavarian Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Helen GA

With its Alpine-style buildings, cobblestone-inspired streets, and mountain scenery, Helen already looks like a little slice of Bavaria. Add Christmas lights, decorated storefronts, and an outdoor holiday market, and this North Georgia town becomes an especially festive place to spend a winter weekend.

Helen’s Christmas Market brings together vendors selling artisan gifts, ornaments, and seasonal sweets, while the surrounding downtown offers German restaurants, specialty shops, and plenty of opportunities for holiday sightseeing. It’s an appealing option for travelers who want a European-inspired Christmas experience without venturing too far from home.

2026 dates: November 28–29 and December 5–6.

Carmel, Indiana: An Elaborate German Christmas Market

Tripadvisor

Some Christmas markets are worth visiting for the shopping alone, but Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt offers an entire holiday experience. This nationally recognized German-inspired market features rows of wooden huts filled with traditional gifts, including imported ornaments, nutcrackers, handmade toys, and other festive treasures.

Of course, shopping is only part of the appeal. Visitors can snack on bratwurst, pretzels, gingerbread, and other seasonal favorites while exploring the decorated market grounds. Unlike smaller events that operate for just a weekend, Carmel’s market runs for several weeks, making it easier to work into a holiday getaway.

2026 dates: November 21 through December 24, with closures on selected days.

Bethlehem, Connecticut: A Small-Town Christmas Celebration

Savor Fine Foods

For a quintessential New England Christmas experience, it’s hard to beat Bethlehem, Connecticut. Every December, this small town embraces its festive name with the annual Christmas Town Festival, a community celebration that brings holiday shopping, music, and family-friendly entertainment to its historic town green.

Visitors can browse handcrafted gifts, sample seasonal foods, and enjoy holiday performances while exploring the decorated streets and surrounding buildings. The festivities also include an illuminated procession and Christmas tree lighting, adding to the old-fashioned charm. It’s an especially appealing destination for travelers who prefer intimate community celebrations over sprawling commercial holiday attractions.

2026 dates: December 4–5.

Solvang, California: A Danish-Style Holiday Market

edhat

Who says you need snow to experience a magical Christmas village? In California’s Santa Ynez Valley, the Danish-inspired town of Solvang celebrates the season with Julefest, a holiday celebration featuring festive decorations, seasonal entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to shop for unique gifts.

One of the highlights is the Julefest Makers Market, where local artisans and crafters sell handmade goods and seasonal treats during evening shopping events. Visitors can also explore the town’s famous Danish bakeries, charming boutiques, and nearby wine-country attractions. With its distinctive architecture and European-inspired atmosphere, Solvang makes a wonderful alternative to the traditional snowy Christmas getaway.

2026 dates: Makers Markets on December 2, 9, 16, and 23. Julefest runs November 27 through January 3.

Tomball, Texas: German Christmas Traditions in the South

Texas Heritage Magazine

If you’re looking for a traditional German Christmas market without bundling up against freezing northern temperatures, Tomball might be just the place. Located near Houston, this Texas community celebrates its German heritage with an annual Christmas market featuring festive vendors, traditional foods, live entertainment, and plenty of holiday activities.

The celebration transforms part of downtown into a lively outdoor festival, where visitors can browse handmade gifts, sample German-inspired specialties, and enjoy cultural performances. Better yet, admission and parking are free, making Tomball an appealing option for families who want to experience a festive holiday market without spending a fortune before they’ve even started shopping.

2026 dates: December 11–13.

Natchitoches, Louisiana: Christmas Shopping Along the Cane River

Natchitoches, Louisiana:

Few small towns celebrate Christmas quite like Natchitoches. This historic Louisiana community is famous for its elaborate holiday lights along the Cane River, and its annual Christmas Festival offers much more than a typical afternoon of shopping.

Visitors can browse the Mistletoe Market for arts, crafts, and seasonal gifts before exploring the decorated historic downtown. The festivities also include live music, parades, and fireworks, giving travelers plenty of reasons to turn their visit into a weekend getaway. And 2026 is an especially significant year, marking the town’s 100th annual Christmas Festival.

2026 date: December 5 for the Mistletoe Market.

Lititz, Pennsylvania: Handmade Gifts in a Historic Town

Bricker Village

With its picturesque downtown, independent boutiques, and historic buildings, Lititz already feels like the kind of place you’d find on a vintage Christmas postcard. During the holidays, this charming Pennsylvania town becomes even more inviting, especially for visitors who appreciate locally made gifts and small businesses.

The 2026 Christkindlmarkt at The Morgan brings together talented artisans selling handmade crafts and unique creations that make thoughtful alternatives to mass-produced holiday presents. After exploring the market, visitors can spend the afternoon browsing downtown shops, stopping at local bakeries, or discovering more of Lancaster County’s seasonal attractions.

2026 date: December 12.

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania: A Holiday Village for Local Makers

Kennett Collaborative

For holiday shoppers who would rather support independent artists than fight the crowds at a department store, Kennett Square offers a particularly appealing alternative. Located in Pennsylvania’s scenic Brandywine Valley, this historic town hosts the Holiday Village Market at The Creamery, a popular gathering space transformed into a festive shopping destination.

Visitors can browse original artwork, handmade gifts, and locally produced goods while enjoying food from area vendors. And because the market takes place over two December weekends, there’s more flexibility to plan a visit. Combine the festivities with a stroll through Kennett Square’s walkable downtown, and you’ve got the makings of a charming holiday day trip or weekend escape.

2026 dates: December 5–6 and December 12–13.

When Holiday Shopping Becomes a Christmas Getaway

The best Christmas markets offer more than an opportunity to cross a few names off your holiday shopping list. Whether you’re sipping hot chocolate in a Victorian mountain town, browsing handmade ornaments in a German-inspired village, or admiring thousands of twinkling lights along a historic riverfront, these small-town celebrations make the holiday season feel a little more special.

And with so many markets featuring local artisans, traditional foods, and community festivities, there’s plenty to enjoy even if you don’t buy a single present. Just remember that many of these events operate for only a weekend or two, so check official schedules and admission details before booking your trip.