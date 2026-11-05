Supermarket Prepared Foods That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

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The convenience of ordering takeout lies in the fact that people don’t have to cook, and they can order dishes they don’t know how to prepare. However, supermarkets offer pre-prepared foods that don’t come with delivery fees, or the need for tips, and they tend to be less expensive. From rotisserie chickens to ready-to-bake casseroles, we’ll take a look at these cheap supermarket meals, which are cheaper than takeout, drawing on information from Consumer Reports, Kroger, and other sources!

Rotisserie Chicken From Costco or Sam’s Club

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Buying a whole cooked chicken can provide enough meat for several servings, and it costs less than two individual takeout chicken meals. Furthermore, this chicken can be paired with sides from the supermarket or used in sandwiches, soups, salads, and other dishes. According to the June 2026 issue of Consumer Reports, a rotisserie chicken from Sam’s Club costs around $5. It’s one of the most versatile cheap supermarket meals because a single purchase can be used in several recipes.

Eight-Piece Fried Chicken From Kroger

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An eight-piece fried chicken meal can cost around $9, according to the listing on the Kroger website. This supermarket meal is less expensive than many fried-chicken takeout combinations. Furthermore, the chicken is already cooked and ready to be served, which is both convenient and more affordable. For families looking for cheap supermarket meals, fried chicken can provide an easy dinner without the added cost of restaurant sides.

Family-Size Chicken Alfredo From Sam’s Club

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A family-size pasta dish with chicken can provide several meals for one person, and you won’t be paying the same price as you would for an entrée at a restaurant. Preparing chicken Alfredo requires more effort than simply heating and serving a prepared dish, so the roughly $4 cost per pound for this dish at Sam’s Club is cheaper than what a restaurant would charge.

An Entire Hot Pizza From Sam’s Club

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A large pizza from a warehouse club can serve as the main dish for several meals, and you won’t have to pay for delivery or service fees if you pick it up yourself at Sam’s Club. Their 16-inch, freshly baked pizza costs around $9, though its availability may vary by location. It’s a convenient meal option compared to ordering multiple pizzas from a restaurant.

A Large Chicken Pot Pie From Sam’s Club

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At Sam’s Club, a chicken pot pie costs approximately $4 per pound, meaning a whole pie over 5 pounds will run around $20. This family-size pot pie serves as a complete, comforting main course, sparing people the need to order multiple individual dishes, which would end up being more expensive, as you might do at a restaurant. Made with chicken, vegetables, gravy and pastry, it’s a convenient and satisfying meal.

Prepared Chicken Enchiladas From the Supermarket

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Pre-made chicken enchiladas from the supermarket are cheaper than those you might order at a restaurant. A large tray of enchiladas can take the place of several individual Mexican entrées, and if you pair them with rice or beans, the meal becomes even more satisfying. Since the dish is already assembled, it’s highly convenient because no preparation is required. These cheap supermarket meals make it easier to enjoy Mexican-inspired dinners without paying individual restaurant prices.

Hot Chicken Tenders From Kroger

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Kroger’s hot chicken tenders cost approximately $5 for a 5-piece serving. Unlike some restaurant meals, you can purchase the tenders without paying for additional sides. As a result, you can easily turn them into a quick meal by pairing them with vegetables, a salad, or potatoes. They are among the cheap supermarket meals that allow shoppers to customize their portions and sides.

Family-Size Macaroni and Cheese From Costco

Costco’s family-size macaroni and cheese comes in a large, pre-prepared tray that can serve several people. The cost per serving of one of these cheap supermarket meals is potentially lower than ordering a similar dish at a restaurant. It can serve as a vegetarian-friendly main course for around $17 at Costco, but online prices may be higher than prices at physical warehouse locations.

Ready-To-Serve Soup From Sam’s Club

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A large, refrigerated package of soup from Sam’s Club can provide several lunches for less money than the cost of multiple soups ordered at a café. One of these cheap supermarket meals can be paired with bread, crackers, or a sandwich to make for a heartier meal. For around $8, Sam’s Club offers two 32-ounce containers of Member’s Mark Broccoli Cheddar soup.

A Full Slab of Prepared Barbecue Ribs From Kroger

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Kroger offers full-slab, ready-to-eat barbecue ribs that are more affordable than barbecue plates at a restaurant. Additionally, Kroger provides side dishes to accompany the meat, which adds further value. Priced at around $15, these ribs allow customers to enjoy a barbecue meal without needing a smoker or spending several hours cooking. These cheap supermarket meals are particularly appealing to people who want barbecue flavor without the work involved in preparing it from scratch.

Prepared Chicken Salad for Several Sandwiches

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Sam’s Club offers its customers the chance to buy chicken salad in larger containers, allowing households to make several sandwiches out of it. This quantity of food is more cost-effective than what you would pay for individual meals at a café. Furthermore, you can pair it with greens or crackers to create a variety of different meals from that single purchase. It’s another practical option among cheap supermarket meals for people who want quick lunches without ordering takeout.

Hot Baked Chicken From Kroger

A ready-to-eat roasted chicken is a convenient meal option for those visiting Kroger. It serves as an alternative to ordering individual grilled or roasted chicken entrées at restaurants. It is easy for families to enjoy this chicken, priced at around $9 per package, by pairing it with affordable vegetables, bread, or rice. Like other cheap supermarket meals, it offers flexibility because shoppers can choose their own sides and portion sizes.

Conclusion

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Prepared supermarket food can also offer excellent value when you want to save some money but don’t feel like cooking. This alternative to takeout can serve as more than just a single meal, without paying for service or delivery fees. With the leftovers, you can create entirely new dishes, using items like rotisserie chicken, large trays of pasta, or pizza. Ultimately, cheap supermarket meals can help households reduce food expenses while still enjoying convenient and satisfying dishes.