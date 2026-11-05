6 Cruise Ship Casinos Passengers Say Are Fun, and 6 That Dominate Too Much of the Ship

RyG's Cruise Guide

Cruise ship casinos can be a fun way to spend an evening, even if you’re only there to try a few slot machines or watch a blackjack game. But not every casino adds to the vacation experience. Some offer smoke-free gaming and a relaxed atmosphere, while others have drawn complaints about cigarette smoke drifting into nearby lounges and walkways. As Cruise Critic explains, casino layouts, games, and rules vary by cruise line. Here are six that appeal to casual players and six that might be harder to avoid than you’d like.

Casual Gamblers Love: The Casino on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Beyond makes casino visits a little more comfortable for passengers who would rather skip the cigarette smoke. Like other Celebrity ships, its casino is entirely smoke-free, with slot machines, blackjack, roulette, and other familiar table games. The atmosphere feels more like an upscale evening lounge than a traditional smoky gambling floor. Passengers can also spend their evenings enjoying live entertainment or relaxing at the ship’s other bars. Just remember that a pleasant setting doesn’t make gambling any less expensive, especially when those small bets start adding up.

Casual Gamblers Love: The Casino on Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady takes a different approach to cruise entertainment, with an adults-only atmosphere and a smoke-free casino. Passengers can try slot machines or table games without dealing with cigarette smoke on the gaming floor. The ship also offers plenty of nightlife, restaurants, and entertainment for those who would rather spend their money elsewhere. It’s a particularly appealing option for couples looking for a lively evening without making gambling the main event. However, Virgin’s energetic atmosphere may not suit travelers who prefer traditional, quieter cruises.

Casual Gamblers Love: The Casino on Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Bliss offers a sizable casino with hundreds of slot machines and a selection of table games, but its smoking arrangements make it stand out from several other Norwegian ships. Smoking is restricted to a designated room within the casino rather than being permitted throughout the main gaming floor. That separation can make a difference for occasional players who dislike smoky surroundings. There’s enough variety to keep regular gamblers entertained, too. Still, the casino can get busy during sea days, and even a separate smoking room doesn’t guarantee a completely odor-free experience.

Casual Gamblers Love: Casino Royale on Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas has a substantial Casino Royale, complete with slot machines, table games, and a separate nonsmoking gaming area. For passengers who enjoy the occasional blackjack hand or a few spins, there’s plenty to explore without spending every evening there. The ship also offers live shows, restaurants, and numerous other attractions. Wonder ranked highly in a 2026 analysis of gambling-related passenger review language, although that doesn’t mean its games offer better odds. The main drawback is that smoking remains permitted in designated gaming areas.

Casual Gamblers Love: Signature Casino on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia’s Signature Casino offers a welcome change for travelers who dislike cigarette smoke while gambling. The ship was among those reported to have converted their main casinos into nonsmoking areas in February 2024. Passengers can enjoy familiar slot machines and table games without needing to seek out a small nonsmoking corner. There’s also plenty of other entertainment aboard, making gambling an optional part of the evening. However, MSC has changed casino smoking arrangements across its fleet, so it’s worth confirming the current policy before booking.

Casual Gamblers Love: The Casino on Sky Princess

Sky Princess offers the kind of traditional cruise casino that appeals to passengers who enjoy an occasional game without planning their vacation around gambling. Expect familiar slot machines, table games, and opportunities to join casino activities. Princess also offers complimentary gaming lessons, which can be useful for beginners who want to understand the rules before risking their money. The ship has plenty of alternative evening entertainment, too. One downside is that smoking is permitted at designated slot machines, although table games are nonsmoking, so sensitive passengers may still notice cigarette odors.

Dominates Too Much: The Casino on Carnival Breeze

Carnival Breeze has attracted complaints from passengers who say the casino’s cigarette smoke affects more than just the gaming floor. One Cruise Critic reviewer described smoke spreading across Deck 5, while another reported smelling it while listening to music in nearby Ocean Plaza. That’s frustrating for travelers who aren’t interested in gambling but still want to enjoy the ship’s public spaces. The casino itself offers plenty of entertainment for players, but its location can make avoiding smoke inconvenient. These are individual experiences, so conditions may differ between sailings.

Dominates Too Much: The Casino on Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Escape’s casino has been criticized for allowing cigarette smoke to drift into surrounding entertainment areas. One passenger reviewing a September 2023 sailing described encountering smoke in the atrium, bars, lounges, and walkways used to reach other venues. Norwegian’s smoking policy permits active players to smoke in designated casino areas on Escape, unlike the enclosed smoking-room arrangement aboard Norwegian Bliss. For nonsmokers, that distinction matters. The ship has plenty of worthwhile attractions, but travelers particularly sensitive to smoke may want to investigate recent passenger experiences before booking.

Dominates Too Much: The Casino on Norwegian Dawn

Norwegian Dawn’s casino may be a less comfortable choice for passengers hoping to avoid cigarette smoke during their vacation. In an August 2025 Cruise Critic review, one traveler complained about smoke odors in hallways, stairwells, and areas near evening entertainment. The review didn’t establish that the casino caused every odor, but Norwegian’s policy does permit smoking by active casino players. That’s worth considering on a ship where passengers often move between indoor lounges and entertainment spaces. Travelers who prioritize clean indoor air should check more recent reports before committing.

Dominates Too Much: The Casino on Norwegian Epic

Norwegian Epic’s casino occupies a prominent position on Deck 6, making it difficult for some passengers to avoid when moving between entertainment venues. Cruise Critic reviewers have complained about having to walk through smoky gaming areas simply to reach other parts of the ship. That can be particularly irritating for guests who have no interest in gambling. The casino’s central location also contributes to a busy atmosphere, especially during evenings at sea. Other passengers have reported less trouble with smoke, so the experience isn’t universal, but the layout deserves consideration.

Dominates Too Much: Casino Royale on Harmony of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas has no shortage of entertainment, but its Casino Royale has generated complaints about cigarette smoke reaching nearby public areas. In an October 2026 Cruise Critic review, one passenger reported a strong smoke smell when leaving the Deck 4 dining room. Other travelers have described smoke affecting the casino deck itself. Royal Caribbean has introduced separate nonsmoking casino spaces on Oasis-class ships, which helps provide alternatives for players. Still, a nonsmoking gaming area doesn’t necessarily prevent odors from reaching surrounding spaces, making this worth considering before booking.

Dominates Too Much: The Casino on MSC Meraviglia

MSC Meraviglia offers a lively casino as part of its extensive entertainment lineup, but some passengers have found the atmosphere less appealing than expected. Cruise Critic reviews have mentioned cigarette smoke inside the casino, while an earlier traveler complained about having to pass through the gaming area to reach another entertainment venue. MSC has since changed smoking arrangements on several ships, so those experiences may not reflect every current sailing. The casino’s location can still matter for passengers who prefer quieter surroundings. Check recent reviews and current smoking rules rather than assuming conditions remain unchanged.