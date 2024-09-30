Big Lots Bankruptcy: Retailer to Shutter Dozens More Stores Across 25 States

More Big Lots to Close Their Doors Permanently

Earlier this year, the discount retail chain Big Lots filed for bankruptcy, announcing it would be closing hundreds of stores nationwide. Today, that store closure count climbs higher. The company now plans to close nearly 50 additional stores in 25 states . Find out if your neighborhood store is getting the ax.

IDFK303/istockphoto

1. How Many Big Lots Stores Are Shutting Down?

As of today, 47 stores have been added to the chopping block, joining the 340 already slated to be closed last month . This is some severe belt tightening, but it is spread across the country.

Big Lots Stores, Inc.

2. Will There Be Sales at Big Lots That Are Closing?

Many Big Lots locations have announced closing sales, in some cases up to 20%. But it pays to do your homework before snatching up supposed deals. Some shoppers have reported some savings , but in some cases, it's only been around 10% off. It's also important to keep in mind that liquidation sales can be deceptive .

In some cases, retailers will hike prices just so they can "slash" them later. Also, initial sale prices may not be as good as what's offered later on, though you do risk a smaller inventory if you wait. Liquidation sales are typically final, so don't expect to be able to return an item if you're not satisfied — the store may no longer be there when you go back.

shaunl/istockphoto

3. Which Stores Are Closing?

Check this list to find out if your city is losing a Big Lots:

Arizona: Goodyear

California: Alhambra, Arcadia, Bellflower, Inglewood, and La Verne

Colorado: Wheat Ridge

Florida: Delray Beach, Jacksonville Beach, and Pembroke Pines

Georgia: Snellville

Illinois: Country Club Hills

Indiana: Indianapolis (6225 Allisonville Road) and Noblesville

Iowa: Des Moines

Kentucky: Hopkinsville

Louisiana: Shreveport

Massachusetts: Danvers

Maryland: Hanover

Michigan: Taylor

New Jersey: Mays Landing

New York: Binghamton and Troy

North Carolina: Raleigh (Cypress Plantation Drive)

Ohio: Aurora

Oklahoma: Stillwater

Oregon: Springfield

Pennsylvania: Aston, Aliquippa, Monroeville, and Waynesburg

South Carolina: North Charleston

Tennessee: Covington

Texas: Amarillo (Interstate 40), College Station, Corpus Christi (Interstate Highway 69 Access Road), Fort Worth (5800 Overton Ridge Blvd. and 1250 Green Oaks Road), Katy, Mansfield, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Tomball, and San Antonio (Hollywood Park)

Washington: Marysville and Spokane Valley

Wisconsin: Eau Claire

jetcityimage/istockphoto

4. What Other Big Lots Have Shut Down?

While 340 stores were part of the closure list earlier this month, not all of them have closed. These, however, have:

Arizona: Mesa, East Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix (Ray Road), and Scottsdale

California: Camarillo, Livermore, Sacramento (Valley Hi Drive), and San Jose

Colorado: Aurora (South Parker Road) and Longmont

Connecticut: Manchester and Waterford

Florida: Boca Raton, Bonita Springs, and Stuart

Indiana: Kokomo

Maryland: Reisterstown

Michigan: Kentwood and Petoskey

Montana: Helena

New York: Centereach

Oregon: Albany

Pennsylvania: York

South Carolina: Chester and Newberry

Virginia: Manassas

Washington: Lacey, Olympia, Port Angeles, and Renton

Wisconsin: Mount Pleasant

Mike Mozart

5. Are There Any States That Aren't Closing Stores?

While it seems like the bloodletting is everywhere, there are actually a few states that have escaped the purge (Big Lots has stores in every state except Alaska and Hawaii, if you're wondering). Delaware, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Rhose Island, and West Virginia all escaped the cuts.

6. Is the Company Going to Survive?

It looks that way. Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn has said that “the majority of our store locations are profitable,” but that cuts will ensure the company has "a more focused footprint to ensure that we operate efficiently and are best positioned to serve our customers.”



This article was originally published on Cheapism