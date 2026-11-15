Chattanooga’s early childhood scene is busy right now, with several centers hiring for hands-on classroom roles. If you love working with little ones, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Signal Centers

Signal Centers Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an inclusive infant–preschool program, partnering with a Lead Teacher to run daily activities and support individual goals for each child. Signal Centers is recognized as one of the best employers in Tennessee and offers a strong benefits package, generous PTO, and a focus on staff growth and belonging.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Location: Hixson, TN (greater Chattanooga area)

(greater Chattanooga area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $13–$15/hour, based on experience and education

Support infants, toddlers, or preschoolers with age-appropriate lessons, play, and daily routines in a warm, structured classroom. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, 9 paid holidays, 50% childcare discount, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$18/hour, based on experience and education

Take the lead in an infant classroom, planning lessons, guiding caregivers, and keeping the room safe, calm, and engaging. This role comes with benefits similar to the Assistant Teacher role plus extra responsibility for parent communication and child assessments.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.