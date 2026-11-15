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🎓 Chattanooga education jobs with multiple early childhood roles
Chattanooga’s early childhood scene is busy right now, with several centers hiring for hands-on classroom roles. If you love working with little ones, these openings are worth a look.
Assistant Teacher – Inclusive Early Childhood
- Employer: Signal Centers
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an inclusive infant–preschool program, partnering with a Lead Teacher to run daily activities and support individual goals for each child. Signal Centers is recognized as one of the best employers in Tennessee and offers a strong benefits package, generous PTO, and a focus on staff growth and belonging.
Childcare Center Assistant Teacher
- Employer: Child Development Schools
- Location: Hixson, TN (greater Chattanooga area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13–$15/hour, based on experience and education
Support infants, toddlers, or preschoolers with age-appropriate lessons, play, and daily routines in a warm, structured classroom. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, 9 paid holidays, 50% childcare discount, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.
Lead Teacher – Infant Classroom
- Employer: Child Development Schools
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$18/hour, based on experience and education
Take the lead in an infant classroom, planning lessons, guiding caregivers, and keeping the room safe, calm, and engaging. This role comes with benefits similar to the Assistant Teacher role plus extra responsibility for parent communication and child assessments.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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