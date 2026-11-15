Chattanooga’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re clinical, admin, or just breaking into the field. Here are several local openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: NVA General Practice

NVA General Practice Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Based on experience (not listed as a range)

Care for up to 65 boarding dogs and cats: feeding, meds, cleaning, exercising, and monitoring health. Long daytime hours with holiday pay at time-and-a-half, plus health, dental, vision, life, vacation, sick time, and pet discounts.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Provide med-surg care in a fast-paced acute setting: assessments, IVs, meds, and discharge planning. Good fit if you like teamwork, patient education, and quality/safety projects.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Perform basic imaging for uninsured adults in a nonprofit clinic. Hands-on role with equipment upkeep, safety protocols, and close work with physicians.

Employer: STI

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Temporary

Court-ordered forensic evaluations (competency, mental status at offense, risk, commitability) plus report writing and court testimony. Requires doctorate in psychology and TN licensure/permit with forensic certification.

Employer: Parkridge East Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Night shift hospital pharmacist role (7 on/7 off) handling order verification, monitoring therapies, IVs, and drug info. Strong benefits package with medical, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: CHI / The Chattanooga Heart Institute

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.83 – $23.77/hour

Schedule inpatient and outpatient cardiac procedures, coordinate pre-testing, and handle hospital calls and orders. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a medical office and like patient-facing admin work.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.96 – $26.78/hour

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections, and handle labs in a surgical oncology clinic. Requires CMA/RMA certification and BLS (within 30 days).

Employer: CHI / Chattanooga Heart Institute

Location: Hixson, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.96 – $26.78/hour

High-touch CMA role combining clinical support and EMR scribing in a cardiology specialty clinic. Must be a certified MA with BLS and comfortable documenting visits in real time.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Orthopedics

Location: Hixson, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.96 – $26.78/hour

Work in an ortho clinic taking vitals, assisting with procedures, labs, and injections. Requires CMA/RMA certification and BLS; ortho and EHR experience preferred.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $16.00/hour

Short 4–6 hour shifts, 3+ days/week, including evenings/weekends. Screen donors, take vitals and finger sticks, and support phlebotomy in a busy plasma center with solid benefits for part-time.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Contract / PRN

Pay: $200 – $250/hour

PRN vascular neurology role at a DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center with heavy stroke volume and research opportunities. Requires MD/DO, BE/BC Neurology, TN license, and ACLS/BLS.

Employer: KARL STORZ

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, onsite in hospital

Pay: $19.18 – $24.04/hour

Support OR and sterile processing teams with endoscopic equipment: setup, troubleshooting, and instrument handling. Monday–Friday schedule; great entry into medical device/OR environment.

Employer: SynergenX Health / Low T Center

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Hands-on clinic role doing vitals, blood draws, injections, and lab work in a hormone/weight management setting. No MA certification required, and you get two weeks paid training plus benefits and tuition help.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000 – $78,000+ base + $5,000 annual bonus potential

Lead home health care as a supervising RN with a Monday–Friday, business-hours schedule. Mix of office and field work, staff training, and case oversight, with weekly pay and strong benefits.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Provide direct nursing care in a correctional facility: assessments, meds, chronic and urgent care. Good fit if you’re an LPN comfortable with structured protocols and a secure environment.

Employer: Plan A Health

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Perform diagnostic imaging for uninsured adults in a mission-driven clinic. Focus on radiation safety, accurate images, and close teamwork with providers.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Support basic imaging studies, patient prep, and equipment upkeep in a clinic serving uninsured adults. Great if you want radiology experience with a community impact focus.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Care for acutely ill adults in a progressive/step-down setting, managing complex cardiac and respiratory patients. Best for RNs confident with high-acuity monitoring and evidence-based practice.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Est. Pay: $25 – $32/hour (case-specific)

One-on-one school-based nursing (trach/vent, G-tube, seizures, diabetes), sometimes riding the bus with the student. Includes sign-on bonus: $1,200 day shift, up to $4,000 night shift, plus benefits.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, inpatient

Hospital LPN role on a medicine unit with a $6/hr premium differential. Work under RN direction on varying med-surg/specialty units, giving meds, monitoring patients, and updating care plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.