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Chattanooga
🏥 Chattanooga healthcare jobs with multiple roles from $16–$250/hr
5 days ago
Chattanooga’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re clinical, admin, or just breaking into the field. Here are several local openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Kennel Assistant – Animal Hospital of Signal Mountain
- Employer: NVA General Practice
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Based on experience (not listed as a range)
Care for up to 65 boarding dogs and cats: feeding, meds, cleaning, exercising, and monitoring health. Long daytime hours with holiday pay at time-and-a-half, plus health, dental, vision, life, vacation, sick time, and pet discounts.
Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
Provide med-surg care in a fast-paced acute setting: assessments, IVs, meds, and discharge planning. Good fit if you like teamwork, patient education, and quality/safety projects.
Radiology Technician – Nonprofit Clinic
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
Perform basic imaging for uninsured adults in a nonprofit clinic. Hands-on role with equipment upkeep, safety protocols, and close work with physicians.
Forensic Psychologist
- Employer: STI
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Temporary
Court-ordered forensic evaluations (competency, mental status at offense, risk, commitability) plus report writing and court testimony. Requires doctorate in psychology and TN licensure/permit with forensic certification.
Clinical Staff Pharmacist – Nights, 7 On/7 Off
- Employer: Parkridge East Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
Night shift hospital pharmacist role (7 on/7 off) handling order verification, monitoring therapies, IVs, and drug info. Strong benefits package with medical, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more.
Hospital Scheduler – Cardiology
- Employer: CHI / The Chattanooga Heart Institute
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.83 – $23.77/hour
Schedule inpatient and outpatient cardiac procedures, coordinate pre-testing, and handle hospital calls and orders. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a medical office and like patient-facing admin work.
Surgical Oncology Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.96 – $26.78/hour
Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections, and handle labs in a surgical oncology clinic. Requires CMA/RMA certification and BLS (within 30 days).
Specialty Clinic Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: CHI / Chattanooga Heart Institute
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.96 – $26.78/hour
High-touch CMA role combining clinical support and EMR scribing in a cardiology specialty clinic. Must be a certified MA with BLS and comfortable documenting visits in real time.
Orthopedic Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Orthopedics
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.96 – $26.78/hour
Work in an ortho clinic taking vitals, assisting with procedures, labs, and injections. Requires CMA/RMA certification and BLS; ortho and EHR experience preferred.
Medical Screener – Plasma Center (Part-Time)
- Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $16.00/hour
Short 4–6 hour shifts, 3+ days/week, including evenings/weekends. Screen donors, take vitals and finger sticks, and support phlebotomy in a busy plasma center with solid benefits for part-time.
PRN Neuro Hospitalist – Stroke Program
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Contract / PRN
- Pay: $200 – $250/hour
PRN vascular neurology role at a DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center with heavy stroke volume and research opportunities. Requires MD/DO, BE/BC Neurology, TN license, and ACLS/BLS.
Onsite Endoscopic Specialist II
- Employer: KARL STORZ
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, onsite in hospital
- Pay: $19.18 – $24.04/hour
Support OR and sterile processing teams with endoscopic equipment: setup, troubleshooting, and instrument handling. Monday–Friday schedule; great entry into medical device/OR environment.
Medical Assistant or Phlebotomist
- Employer: SynergenX Health / Low T Center
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Hands-on clinic role doing vitals, blood draws, injections, and lab work in a hormone/weight management setting. No MA certification required, and you get two weeks paid training plus benefits and tuition help.
RN Clinical Supervisor – Home Health
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,000 – $78,000+ base + $5,000 annual bonus potential
Lead home health care as a supervising RN with a Monday–Friday, business-hours schedule. Mix of office and field work, staff training, and case oversight, with weekly pay and strong benefits.
Correctional Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
Provide direct nursing care in a correctional facility: assessments, meds, chronic and urgent care. Good fit if you’re an LPN comfortable with structured protocols and a secure environment.
Radiologic Technologist – Nonprofit Clinic
- Employer: Plan A Health
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
Perform diagnostic imaging for uninsured adults in a mission-driven clinic. Focus on radiation safety, accurate images, and close teamwork with providers.
Radiology Technician – Community Clinic
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
Support basic imaging studies, patient prep, and equipment upkeep in a clinic serving uninsured adults. Great if you want radiology experience with a community impact focus.
Progressive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
Care for acutely ill adults in a progressive/step-down setting, managing complex cardiac and respiratory patients. Best for RNs confident with high-acuity monitoring and evidence-based practice.
LPN – Private Duty School Nurse
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Est. Pay: $25 – $32/hour (case-specific)
One-on-one school-based nursing (trach/vent, G-tube, seizures, diabetes), sometimes riding the bus with the student. Includes sign-on bonus: $1,200 day shift, up to $4,000 night shift, plus benefits.
LPN – 3000 Medicine Unit (Full-Time, Premium Differential)
- Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, inpatient
Hospital LPN role on a medicine unit with a $6/hr premium differential. Work under RN direction on varying med-surg/specialty units, giving meds, monitoring patients, and updating care plans.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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