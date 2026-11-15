Chattanooga’s food scene keeps growing, and so do the kitchen jobs. Here are a few solid openings if you like cooking, feeding people, and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group)

FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group) Location: Chattanooga, TN (Baylor School campus)

(Baylor School campus) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Saturday–Wednesday, 11:30 am–8:00 pm

Saturday–Wednesday, Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour

High-volume scratch cooking for a private school, with a steady schedule and no late-night bar rush. Comes with free shift meals, uniforms, and access to a wide benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Erlanger

Location: Chattanooga, TN (VW Drive childcare center)

(VW Drive childcare center) Type: Full-time (Regular hours)

Pay: Not listed

Cook and serve nutritious meals for children and staff in a childcare setting. Good fit if you have 1+ year food service experience, like a clean, calm kitchen, and enjoy a more family-friendly environment.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Hixson, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Fast-paced sports bar kitchen where you’ll rotate through multiple stations (grill, expo, etc.). Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and training with room to grow into more hours or new roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.