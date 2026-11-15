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🍽️ Chattanooga Food Service Jobs – Multiple Cooks & Kitchen Roles
Chattanooga’s food scene keeps growing, and so do the kitchen jobs. Here are a few solid openings if you like cooking, feeding people, and staying busy on your feet.
Senior Cook (Full Time) – Baylor School
- Employer: FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (Baylor School campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Saturday–Wednesday, 11:30 am–8:00 pm
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour
High-volume scratch cooking for a private school, with a steady schedule and no late-night bar rush. Comes with free shift meals, uniforms, and access to a wide benefits package for full-time staff.
Cook – eKids Learning Center @ VW Drive (Full Time)
- Employer: Erlanger
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (VW Drive childcare center)
- Type: Full-time (Regular hours)
- Pay: Not listed
Cook and serve nutritious meals for children and staff in a childcare setting. Good fit if you have 1+ year food service experience, like a clean, calm kitchen, and enjoy a more family-friendly environment.
Kitchen Team Member / Cook
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
Fast-paced sports bar kitchen where you’ll rotate through multiple stations (grill, expo, etc.). Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and training with room to grow into more hours or new roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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