Chattanooga has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. These roles are great if you enjoy moving around, working with a team, and seeing the results of your work right away.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the housekeeping team at a hotel by checking rooms and halls, pitching in on cleaning when needed, and making sure every guest room is truly “guest ready.” Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can work flexible hours (including nights/weekends), and like the idea of growing in the hospitality world with solid benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and stay discounts.

Employer: STI

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on building maintenance and painting role where you prep surfaces, mix and apply paint or coatings, and keep work areas clean. Good for someone who likes working with tools, has strong attention to detail, and doesn’t mind general maintenance tasks along with painting.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site (hangar)

Salary: Not listed

Clean and detail aircraft inside and out—washing, waxing, polishing, and helping keep the hangar tidy. Ideal if you’re comfortable climbing ladders, lifting up to 30 lbs, and want steady full-time work with benefits that start right away (medical, dental, 401(k) match, time off accruals, weekly pay).

Employer: Sparkle Cleaning Service, LLC

Location: 100 Cherokee Blvd, Suite 306, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Help turn new builds and remodels into move‑in‑ready spaces by dusting, mopping, cleaning windows, and removing construction dust and debris. Great if you want flexible hours, on‑the‑job training, and don’t mind physical work and being on your feet.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon—hands-on roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.