Chattanooga’s aviation scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind a hangar instead of a jobsite, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, heated hangar/shop)

(on-site, heated hangar/shop) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on aircraft exteriors, from basic stripes to detailed artwork. Good fit if you’re handy, detail-focused, and have 0–6+ years of paint experience in aviation, auto, RV, marine, or similar trades.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (hangar/shop, some ramp work)

(hangar/shop, some ramp work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and repair high-end aircraft cabinets and furniture, including removal/installation, re-laminating, veneering, and basic electrical/mechanical work. Open to techs with 0–6+ years experience in aviation, auto, RV, marine, or similar.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (hangar/shop, some ramp work)

(hangar/shop, some ramp work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on wood and interior finishes for aircraft cabins—stains, lacquers, clear coats, gloss/satin levels, and sanding hardwood. Great if you have auto refinish, collision repair, or wood finishing experience and like detailed finish work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.