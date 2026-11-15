Chattanooga’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring. If you like helping people (and sometimes pets), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NVA General Practice (Animal Hospital of Signal Mountain)

NVA General Practice (Animal Hospital of Signal Mountain) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$19/hour + bonus options and advancement

+ bonus options and advancement Schedule: Mon–Fri 7 am–8 pm , every other Saturday 7 am–3 pm

Mon–Fri , every other Saturday Benefits: Health, vision, dental, life, STD/LTD, critical illness, 401(k) + match, vacation/holiday pay, pet care discounts

This is a busy 5-doctor animal hospital looking for a detail-focused, people-loving receptionist to greet clients, manage a 6-line phone, book appointments, and handle payments. Great fit if you enjoy pets, can juggle multiple computer systems, and want strong benefits in a stable clinic setting.

Employer: KARM Stores

Location: Chattanooga (Hixson), TN 37415

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000/year

Schedule: Mon–Sat, 40+ hours/week , regular closing and weekend shifts

Mon–Sat, , regular closing and weekend shifts Perks: Every Sunday off, benefits & PTO, 25% employee discount, performance-based increases, referral bonuses, career growth

Lead production or retail operations at a brand-new thrift store where your work supports a larger mission. You’ll manage staff and volunteers, plan production, keep inventory flowing, and help create a clean, safe, welcoming store.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (see posting for details and benefits link)

Help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping while running store equipment and handling POS transactions. Good for someone who likes a fast pace, learning new tech, and mixing customer service with hands-on tasks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.