Chattanooga’s moving—literally. From CDL routes to aircraft maintenance, there are several solid transportation jobs open right now for folks who like to stay on the move.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This CDL role hauls live poultry from farms to processing plants. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and comfortable with animal transport and strict biosecurity rules.

Employer: K&B Transportation

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $270/day, about $1,350–$1,890 per week (salary pay)

Dedicated lanes with a steady workload and pay that doesn’t depend on miles. Late-model automatic trucks, weekly hometime in some areas, and health, dental, vision, and life insurance options.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 6:00am–6:30pm (3-day workweek, 11.11% shift differential)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on aircraft maintenance on Bombardier jets with a long-weekend schedule. Benefits start right away, and you can come in at different AMT levels depending on your experience and licenses.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:00pm–1:00am (3-day weekends, 10–15% premium, paid lunch)

Salary: Not listed

Evening shift working on Bombardier aircraft systems—mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and more. Comes with shift premium, formal airframe training, and the option to move to 1st shift after 3 years.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Not specified

Not specified Salary: Not listed

Similar Bombardier maintenance role with room to grow from AMT I to AMT IV. You’ll handle inspections, troubleshooting, and repairs on corporate aircraft with full benefits from day one.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Not specified

Not specified Salary: Not listed

Focuses on Embraer aircraft, from panel removal to engine work and system troubleshooting. Great if you have (or are working toward) Airframe/Powerplant licenses and want steady hangar work.

Employer: Bullins Trucking Company LLC

Location: Chattanooga, TN (on the road)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: About $325 per day

Haul flatbed loads between plants, retail, and distribution centers, staying out overnight. Comes with health, dental, vision, and PTO; requires CDL A, 3+ years commercial driving, and ability to relocate to Chattanooga.

Employer: North & South Towing

Location: Chattanooga, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family-owned towing company looking for a rollback driver to handle roadside calls around Chattanooga. You’ll need a clean MVR, be able to pass background and drug tests, and be available nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.