Chattanooga has a nice mix of accounting and tax jobs right now, from entry billing roles to six-figure management careers. Here are several solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Southern Champion Tray

Southern Champion Tray Location: Chattanooga, TN (Downtown – 220 Compress St)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm)

Salary: Not listed

High-volume POD credits and billing role with a long-standing local manufacturer. Great fit if you love Excel, accuracy, and problem-solving and want steady weekday hours on a close-knit accounting team.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you have 2+ seasons of tax prep and want a flexible schedule. You’ll handle individual (and possibly trust/partnership) returns, get tax training and continuing education, and work in a fast-paced, client-facing setting.

Employer: EY (Ernst & Young)

Location: Chattanooga, TN / Anywhere in US (hybrid, client-serving)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $103,100–$188,900 (US range; higher in some metros)

Senior role leading tax operations teams focused on FATCA, NRA withholding, and global tax reporting for financial services clients. Ideal if you have 8+ years of operational delivery, a CPA/EA/JD, and want a high-impact, well-paid leadership position with national exposure.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Chattanooga, TN (hybrid – in office 2nd & 4th Wednesdays)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Law-firm billing role handling prebills, invoice edits, WIP monitoring, and reports. Great for someone with 2+ years of law firm billing, strong Excel skills, and who wants a mostly-remote schedule with a large, established firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.