Chattanooga has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of your community. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an Individual Placement and Support (IPS) employment program, supervising Employment Specialists and keeping services high-quality and on-model. You’ll work closely with mental health teams, track outcomes, manage employer partnerships, and handle vocational rehab contracts and reporting.

Employer: Hopebridge

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.80–$20/hour (training at a lower rate)

Hands-on role working with children with autism, helping them build communication, social, and school-readiness skills. No experience needed—paid RBT training, 18 days PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, weekday schedule, and lots of built-in professional development.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Type: Listed as Full-time , but this posting is for a single evening job

Listed as , but this posting is for a Date/Time: Nov 20, 2026, 11:00 PM – Nov 21, 2026, 3:00 AM

One-night babysitting job caring for a 3-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl. Kids will already be in pajamas with dinner ready; you’ll supervise a movie, keep them safe, and put them to bed—no driving, bathing, or pet care (dog is crated).

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.