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🧑💼 Chattanooga HR Jobs with Multiple Roles up to $80K+
Chattanooga’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on recruiting to leading people strategy. If you work in Human Resources, this is a good moment to look around.
Recruiter
Employer: PalAmerican Security
Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site)
Salary: $57,000/year
Type: Full-time
High-volume, full-cycle recruiting for security roles where you own sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding. Comes with flexible schedule, PTO, and full health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance—great if you like a fast pace and clear performance goals.
Director of People & Culture
Employer: Chattanooga Area Food Bank
Location: Chattanooga, TN (in-person, main warehouse)
Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year
Type: Full-time
Senior HR leadership role owning the full people strategy—recruiting, performance, engagement, culture, and compliance—for a mission-driven nonprofit serving 20 counties. Includes 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan, ideal if you want impact plus strategic responsibility.
Contractor Recruiter
Employer: HomeServe USA
Location: Chattanooga, TN (contact center, some remote possible)
Salary: $40,000 base + monthly bonus
Type: Exempt, contract recruiter role
Recruit and negotiate with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and landscaping contractors across multiple states. Mix of outbound sales-style recruiting, rate negotiation, and data tracking, with bonus potential and a 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, plus casual, team-focused office vibe.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and you can often grow into the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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